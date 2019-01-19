STERLING — It was not the way they were hoping to finish the week, but it was the way it ended on Friday for both the Smoky Valley boys and girls basketball teams as it ended with losses in the final round of play at the Sterling Invitational.

The Viking boys, playing for third-place, tried to rally in the final eight minutes of play only to fall short in losing to Hugoton, 52-44, while the Lady Vikings took more decisive loss at the hands of Sunrise Christian Academy, 61-34, to finish sixth in the tournament. For the season the Viking boys are now 5-6 while the Lady Vikings fall to 3-9.

Smoky Valley played Hugoton close in quarter one, trailing just 13-11 and into the halftime break where they were only behind by three at 23-20 before Hugoton outscored the Vikings 14-8 in the third. While Smoky Valley held a one-point advantage of 16-15 in the final eight minutes of play, it was not enough as Hugoton scored the eight-point victory.

Looking at the stats a couple of points stand out as Hugoton outscored the Vikings 34-20 inside the paint, only had 12 turnovers compared to Smoky Valley’s 18 and shot a monumental 74-percent from the field in the third quarter, which even surpassed the 55-percent the Vikings were shooting for the same eight minutes of action.

Individually, Blake Heble and Cade Schneider led the Smoky Valley offense with 11 and 10 points each.

In the game for fifth place of the Sterling Girls Invitational, the Lady Vikings never seemed to have a chance from the opening tip as Sunrise Christian Academy rolled to a 27-point win.

Sunrise powered out to a 33-14 advantage going into the halftime break, and while Smoky Valley played them closer in the final 16 minutes of play, as they were only outscored by eight points even as they were unable to score more than 10 points in either of the final two quarters.

“We were unable to matchup with the size and shooting capability of Sunrise Academy,” noted Lady Viking Head Coach Larry Van Der Wege. “Although we weren’t able to push Sunrise Academy, I told the girls that I was proud of how they continued to compete and scored more points than in several of our previous games.”

Nine Lady Vikings put points in the scorebook, with Claire Broxterman leading the pack with nine. No other player scored more than five. Broxterman had a huge game in the loss by just missing a double-double with her 12 rebounds.