The South Gray Rebels girls basketball team went to senior Hannah Askew early and often Monday, and she made the most of it. She finished with a game-high 15 points.

The Rebels beat the Pawnee Heights Tigers comfortably Monday as the teams matched up in the 2019 SPIAA League Basketball Tournament, winning 58-16.

“Hannah plays real physical, she plays hard every game,” Rebels head coach Paul Clancy said.

The Rebels dominated early, outscoring the Tigers 16-3 in the first, going into halftime leading 34-4, and 49-11 after the third.

Much of what helped the Rebels was the way they used Askew, junior Trudy Martens and sophomore Debbie Peters together, passing the ball inside from one to another. The combination allowed the Rebels to overcome the zone defensive scheme the Tigers used Monday.

“We use our bigs in the zone,” Clancy said. “We work them high and low, but we moved the ball well, and we’ve got good shooters, and they knocked down some 3’s today, which opened it up for the bigs too.”

Clancy said it was nice to get the first game out of the way.

“It’s a different atmosphere here, and playing the first game, 3 p.m. game, there’s not a lot of crowd participation,” Clancy said. “It was good that we played hard, got up and down the floor. We ran the floor good.”

For the Tigers, sophomore Madison Polson and senior Katie Amspacker tied for the team lead in points with 4 points apiece.

In addition to Askew’s 15, Martens had 8 points for the Rebels, as did sophomore Megan Tarn.

With the win, the Rebels will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Pawnee Heights will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.