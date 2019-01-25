South Gray 38, Kiowa County 32

In a defensive slugfest, the South Gray girls held off Kiowa County, 38-32, in the SPIAA League Tournament semifinals on Thursday in Dodge City.

The Rebels advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. tournament final vs. South Central, which down Bucklin, 55-39, Thursday in the early semifinal.

The Rebels trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, before rallying to take a 23-19 lead at halftime. The advantage stayed the same into the fourth quarter, during which South Gray scored just six and Kiowa County just four.

The Rebels were led by Christy Wiebe’s 10 points, while Megan Tarn added six.

———

South Gray (10-3)

Tarn 2 5-6 9, Jantz 2 2-4 6, Wiebe 3 2-3 10, Martens 2 0-0 4, Askew 1 1-4 3, Peters 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 10-17 38.

Kiowa County (9-6)

Erickson 1 0-0 3, Vandenhoek 5 3-6 13, Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Thomas 3 6-7 12. Totals 11 9-13 32.

South Gray;8;15;9;6;—;38

Kiowa Co.;12;7;9;4;—;32

3-point goals: South Gray 2 (Wiebe 2), Kiowa Co. 1 (Erickson 1).

SPIAA Consolation

Minneola 37, Satanta 28

Ava Howie and Sicely Jackson each scored eight points for the Satanta girls in Thursday’s game vs. Minneola, but even in a low-scoring tilt, it wasn’t enough. Minneola won, 37-28, in the consolation game.

———

Minneola

A Hornback 1 0-0 2, Lang 1 1-4 3, Wideman 0 3-5 3, K Hornbuck 4 0-0 8, Norton 2 3-4 8, Holt 2 2-2 6, Schnewies 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 9-15 37.

Satanta

Jaso 1 0-0 2, Abernathy 2 1-1 5, Olivas 1 0-0 2, Howie 3 0-0 8, Jackson 4 0-0 8, Burrows 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 2-3 28.

Minneola;7;12;7;9;—;37

Satanta;7;12;3;6;—;28

3-point goals: Minneola 2 (Norton 1, Schnewies 1), Satanta 2 (Howie 2).

Ingalls 62, Pawnee Heights 44

Ingalls girls basketball head coach Terra Simon said her team was disappointed after the Bulldogs los Monday’s quarterfinal game vs. Bucklin, which sent Ingalls into Thursday’s consolation round vs. Pawnee Heights.

The Bulldogs took out their frustrations on the Tigers, cruising to a 62-44 win. The Bulldogs got 24 points from Ashlyn Cure, 15 from Regan Ast and 11 from Britlyn Beach in the blowout. They led 27-8 after the first quarter, and 36-18 at half.

———

Pawnee Heights

Polson 2 0-0 6, Carlson 7 1-2 18, Hands 2 0-1 4, Nondorf 2 1-4 6, Scott 1 0-0 2, Amspacker 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 2-6 44.

Ingalls

Ast 4 3-3 15, Lightner 0 4-4 4, Cure 7 7-7 24, Beach 4 3-3 11, Brandon 2 2-2 6, Wall 1 0-0 2, Whipple 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 19-20 62.

Pawnee Heights;8;10;13;13;—;44

Ingalls;27;9;16;10;—;62

3-point goals: Pawnee Heights 6 (Polson 2, Carlson 3, Nondorf 1), Ingalls 7 (Ast 4, Cure 3).