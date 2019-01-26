STORY OF THE WEEK

Rising to the Challenge: Think the SEC/Big 12 Challenge doesn’t matter? Tell that to ... um, whoever signed off on the trophy. OK, so the hardware delivered to whichever league office wins the annual 10-game showdown between the Power Five conferences may be a tad silly, but in terms of intrigue, there’s no shortage here — the challenge’s sixth installment features the nation’s first- and third-strongest conferences, at least according to RPI. The Big 12 enters with a 29-21 overall record in the series, though the SEC will be looking to retain the trophy after coming out on top for the first time last go-round. One noteworthy nugget: In the nine games already played between the two conferences this season, the Big 12 has a 7-2 record.

STOCK RISING

Baylor: Who saw this coming? The Bears are 3-1 since forward Tristan Clark’s season-ending injury, with a wide array of faces stepping up to replace the sophomore’s 14.3-point and 6.2-rebound averages. Baylor’s 11-point home victory over then-No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday was a statement, in particular the 73 points scored against arguably the nation’s top defense. BU’s last three defeats have come by a combined 10 points.

STOCK FALLING

Texas Tech: True, the Red Raiders have a conference player of the year candidate in sophomore Jarrett Culver, but beyond that? Yikes. Tech has suddenly dropped three straight contests, with the 6-foot-5 guard leading his team in scoring and rebounding in each of those setbacks. Matt Mooney (10.2 points per game) is the only other player averaging double-figure scoring for the low-energy Red Raider offense, which mustered just 45 points in Tuesday’s dud at Kansas State.

WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT

No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky

5 p.m. CST Saturday, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky., ESPN

It’s Kansas. It’s Kentucky. Need we say more? College GameDay will be in Lexington for what has become a semi-regular SEC/Big 12 Challenge main event between the two blue-blood programs, who also square off once every three seasons in the Champions Classic. KU has won three straight against UK and six of nine in the Bill Self era. Does Self enjoy playing a final nonconference game in January? “I would say absolutely not, but we get a chance to play Kentucky, so I’d say absolutely,” he said. “... This game isn’t as important as a conference game. It’s not, even though fans will beg to differ. But we need to go compete and hopefully go in there and play with house money and a free mind.”

OTHER GAMES SATURDAY (All times Central)

Time ... Game ... TV

11 a.m. ... Florida at TCU ... ESPN2

11 a.m. ... Alabama at Baylor ... ESPNU

11 a.m. ... Iowa State at Ole Miss ... ESPN

1 p.m. ... Texas at Georgia ... ESPN2

1 p.m. ... Kansas State at Texas A&M ... ESPN

1 p.m. ... South Carolina at Oklahoma State ... ESPNU

3 p.m. ... West Virginia at Tennessee ... ESPN

3 p.m. ... Vanderbilt at Oklahoma ... ESPN2

5 p.m. ... Arkansas at Texas Tech ... ESPN2

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

F Dedric Lawson, Kansas: Preseason All-American scored 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and hit a dagger 3 with 23 seconds left in Jayhawks’ pivotal victory in rematch with Iowa State.

G Makai Mason, Baylor: Former Yale transfer keyed the Bears’ double-digit victory at West Virginia, scoring 29 points. Has reached double-figure scoring in all but one game this season.

G Marial Shayok, Iowa State: Big 12’s leading scorer (19.8 points per game) has reached at least 20 points in three straight games, including 26 in Cyclones’ narrow defeat at Kansas.

G Kerwin Roach, Texas: Houston native scored 23 points and hauled in eight rebounds in victory over rival Oklahoma. Has led UT in scoring in four of last five games.

NUMBER OF NOTE

13

Number of double-doubles on the season for Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson, the second-highest total nationally behind only UNC-Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok (14). Lawson has five double-doubles in Big 12 play alone while ranking first in the conference in rebounding (10.9 per game) and second in scoring (19.5).

RANKING THE LEAGUE (through Jan. 24)

1. Kansas (16-3, 5-2): The Jayhawks have the unfortunate distinction of delivering dysfunctional West Virginia its lone Big 12 victory, but despite what is now just a 1-3 record in true road contests, KU remains tied atop the league standings. Unpredictable senior guard Lagerald Vick’s 45.7-percent clip from 3-point range leads the Big 12. (Last week: 1)

2. Kansas State (15-4, 5-2): How good is the Wildcats’ defense? Just ask Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, somewhat of an authority on the matter: “I think they’re the best defense in the Big 12,” he said following K-State’s 58-45 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday in Manhattan. K-State now ranks seventh nationally in defensive efficiency. (LW: 3)

3. Iowa State (14-5, 4-3): The Cyclones came within an eyelash Monday of sweeping the season series against Kansas, something that has only happened once in Jayhawk coach Bill Self’s tenure. ISU in Big 12 play averages a league-best 9.4 made 3s on a league-best 37.9-percent shooting percentage from beyond the arc. (LW: 4)

4. Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3): The Red Raiders have made a Big 12-low 37 shots from 3-point range in league play. They also rank last in offensive rebounding percentage (21.4), assists per game (9.1), assist-to-turnover ratio (0.7) and, most damningly, scoring offense (61.4 points per game). Picked seventh in the conference’s preseason poll, is this three-game skid exposing the real Texas Tech? (LW: 2)

5. TCU (14-4, 3-3): Sophomore forward Kouat Noi is blossoming for the Horned Frogs. He had his first career double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) in Wednesday's 65-61 home victory over Texas and is now shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range in league play. Depth will continue to be the biggest hurdle for TCU, which got just nine points in 31 combined minutes from its bench in the win. (LW: 5)

6. Baylor (12-6, 4-2): Freshman guard Jared Butler has been key in the Bears’ three-game winning streak, scoring 19 points and dishing five assists in the team’s upset of Texas Tech. A former Alabama commit who needed an NCAA waiver to play this season, Butler gets a crack at the Crimson Tide on Saturday. (LW: 7)

7. Oklahoma (14-5, 3-4): Jamal Bieniemy has rewarded coach Lon Kruger's decision to insert him into the starting lineup two games ago. The freshman guard scored 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting with three 3s and three steals in 35 minutes in the Sooners' 70-61 victory Wednesday at Oklahoma State. (LW: 6)

8. Texas (11-8, 3-4): The Longhorns’ free-throw woes are ongoing — an issue of volume, not accuracy. While Texas paces the Big 12 across league play with a 74.5-percent conversion rate from the stripe, it attempted only seven in Wednesday’s defeat at TCU and now has just 94 total tries. No other program has fewer than 111 attempts. (LW: 8)

9. Oklahoma State (8-11, 2-5): The shorthanded Cowboys jumped out to a 19-point lead in the opening minutes of their Bedlam showdown with Oklahoma but appeared to run out of gas down the stretch — 14 of junior guard Lindy Waters’ career-high 20 points came in the game’s first nine minutes. (LW: 9)

10. West Virginia (9-10, 1-6): The Mountaineers couldn’t capitalize on their surprising upset of Kansas, dropping an 85-73 decision to Baylor on Monday in Morgantown. WVU fell into a 17-point hole early in that contest and never recovered. "I don't understand how you could not be ready to play," said a dumbfounded Bob Huggins. (LW: 10)