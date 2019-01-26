BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
Results Friday
BALDWIN 71, WELLSVILLE 51
Baldwin;16;15;25;15;—;71
Wellsville;14;15;13;9;—;51
Baldwin — Kurtz 3 9-10 15, Boyle 1 1-2 3, Burnett 6 (1) 1-2 14, Ogle 10 (2) 5-5 27, Frost 3 (3) 0-0 9, Gere 0 1-2 1.
Wellsville — Showalter 3 6-6 12, Newhouse 0 1-2 1, Troutman 0 2-2 2, Ball 1 0-0 2, Loudermill 1 (1) 0-0 3, Aamold 3 (1) 9-12 16, McCoy 6 (3) 0-0 15.
CENTRALIA 52, HANOVER 50 OT
Hanover;8;11;15;9;7;—;50
Centralia;13;7;8;15;9;—;52
Hanover — Stallbaumer 2 (1) 3-4 8, E. Bruna 5 (2) 0-0 12, Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Behrends 0 0-2 0, Doebele 6 (1) 5-8 18, P. Bruna 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hynek 0 2-2 2, L. Bruna 1 0-1 2.
Centralia — Koch 3 2-5 8, Kramer 3 (2) 2-4 10, Jones 1 2-4 4, Lueger 9 (1) 7-17 26, Elliott 1 2-3 4.
CLAY CENTER 64, SMOKY VALLEY 18
Smoky Valley;2;5;7;4;—;18
Clay Center;12;16;22;14;—;64
Smoky Valley — Brumbaugh 1 (1) 2-6 5, Ki. Haxton 2 0-0 4, Ke. Haxton 0 0-1 0, Clark 1 0-2 2, Bryant 2 0-0 4, Boxterman 1 1-2 3.
Clay Center — Franson 0 1-2 1, Liby 4 (3) 0-0 11, Crimmins 1 0-0 2, Lane 1 0-0 2, Craig 3 2-4 8, Mullin 5 1-2 11, M. Hammel 0 2-2 2, Edwards 3 10-10 16, E. Hammel 4 (2) 1-1 11.
DONIPHAN WEST 67, BV-RANDOLPH 46
BV-Randolph;7;9;18;12;—;46
Doniphan West;23;10;13;21;—;67
Blue Valley-Randolph — Zoeller 4 4-5 12, Al. Cassel 2 2-3 6, Gough 1 2-2 4, Young 2 3-4 7, Budenbender 2 0-0 4, Ab. Cassel 6 (1) 0-2 13.
Doniphan West — M. Smith 11 8-10 30, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Olson 5 (5) 2-2 17, H. Leach 1 1-1 3, S. Smith 0 1-2 1, S. Leach 3 1-2 7, Whetstine 3 (2) 0-0 8.
FALLS CITY (NEB.) 37, ATCHISON 35
Atchison;8;6;9;12;—;35
Falls City;8;11;11;7;—;37
Atchison — Herring 2 (2) 0-0 6, Rawls 0 1-1 1, W. Harris 3 0-0 6, Saunders 1 2-2 4, Ross 4 (2) 0-2 10, Dill 2 1-2 5, K. Harris 1 1-3 3.
Falls City — Bruvellas 2 1-3 5, Snethen 1 0-0 2, Gilkerson 3 2-4 8, Clary 2 1-6 5, Kirkendall 4 3-8 11, Nolte 3 0-1 6, Beer 0 0-1 0.
FRANKFORT 63, CLIFTON-CLYDE 40
Clifton-Clyde;12;10;11;7;—;40
Frankfort;21;13;14;15;— 63
Clifton-Clyde — Hubert 5 4-6 14, Bowser 4 (2) 0-0 10, Nobert 0 0-1 0, P. Girard 2 3-3 7, A. Girard 1 0-0 2, Callihan 1 3-5 5, Knox 1 0-0 2.
Frankfort — Tommer 1 0-0 2, Shirley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ahlvers 2 (1) 0-0 5, Broxterman 7 2-3 16, Ebert 10 (2) 4-4 26, Brandt 4 (1) 0-4 9, Fox 1 0-0 2.
HOLTON 50, CHAPMAN 37
Chapman;15;6;7;9;—;37
Holton;18;12;8;12;—;50
Chapman — Kirkpatrick 5 3-3 13, Adams 0 1-2 1, Suther 2 0-2 4, Bledsoe 5 (2) 7-10 19.
Holton — Flewelling 1 0-0 2, Barta 1 0-0 2, Haussler 1 1-3 3, Ramirez 1 1-2 3, Hickman 5 (1) 1-2 12, Rhodd 1 0-0 2, Tanking 6 (2) 4-4 18, Holaday 2 0-1 4, Moore 0 4-6 4.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 61, HORTON 25
Horton;7;7;4;7;—;25
Jackson Heights;18;25;12;6;—;61
Horton — McAfee 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 1-1 9, Lockwood 1 2-2 4, Bruning 1 0-1 2, Reed 0 1-1 1, Randall 2 0-0 4, Rodvelt 1 1-2 3.
Jackson Heights — White 2 2-2 6, Dohl 5 5-6 15, Brey 3 (1) 3-5 10, Marlatt 3 1-2 7, T. McMahon 2 1-2 5, Ka. Dieckmann 3 0-0 6, Roles 0 2-5 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, Ky. Dieckmann 1 0-0 2, Raborn 1 0-0 2.
JEFFERSON NORTH 38, VALLEY FALLS 30
Valley Falls;3;8;11;8;—;30
Jefferson North;14;10;6;8;—;38
Valley Falls — Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 4-4 9, Hawk 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brinker 4 (3) 0-0 11, Coker 0 4-4 4, Yates 0 1-2 1, Correll 0 0-2 0.
Jefferson North — Feldkamp 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kr. Schneider 2 0-0 4, Vaught 2 (2) 2-2 8, Weishaar 1 2-3 4, Ki. Schneider 6 5-6 17.
LINN 51, ONAGA 27
Onaga;4;10;5;8;—;27
Linn;11;14;17;9;—;51
Onaga — Schwartz 9, Owens 8, Fischer 6, Wagner 2, Buescher 2.
Linn — Moore 27, Bott 12, Beikman 7, Oehmke 4, Dittmer 1.
LOUISBURG 64, ANDERSON COUNTY 46
Anderson County;4;17;13;12;—;46
Louisburg;10;24;17;11;—;64
Anderson County — Ewert 0 0-2 0, Foltz 4 6-12 14, Schmit 3 1-2 7, Simpson 0 0-2 0, Kurtz 1 2-2 4, Kueser 0 3-4 3, Licktieg 1 1-2 3, Jasper 3 9-13 15.
Louisburg — Buffington 4 (2) 0-0 10, Hankinson 1 2-4 4, Cain 5 2-2 12, Diederich 2 (1) 0-0 5, Moore 2 0-2 4, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Melton 7 6-8 20, Foote 3 (1) 0-0 7.
MAIZE 54, FREE STATE 29
Free State;11;8;4;6;—;29
Maize;12;16;17;9;—;54
Free State — Harrell 1 0-0 2, Clarke 1 3-8 5, Lawrence 6 (5) 0-0 17, Kesten 1 0-0 2, Hippe 0 1-2 1, Nunoo 1 0-0 2.
Maize — Onwugbufor 1 3-4 5, Holmes 5 (3) 0-0 13, Jones 3 (1) 2-2 9, Cauthon 5 (1) 0-0 11, Laham 4 (2) 0-0 10, Miller 1 2-4 4.
MARYSVILLE 61, MARANATHA 27
Maranatha;6;9;3;9;—;27
Marysville;17;15;20;9;—;61
Maranatha — G. Favero 1 2-3 4, O. Favero 3 0-0 6, Friesen 1 1-2 3, Eckhardt 3 1-4 7, Abele 1 1-2 3, Buckner 1 0-0 2, Rebekah 1 0-0 2.
Marysville — L. Franco 1 2-2 4, Peschel 3 0-0 6, N. Franco 6 0-0 12, Bartels 4 2-2 10, Roever 4 (3) 3-4 14, Ronnebaum 3 0-2 6, Wheeler 1 2-2 4, Minneman 0 1-2 1, Lauer 2 0-1 4.
MCLOUTH 39, WEST FRANKLIN 24
West Franklin;5;4;4;11;—;24
McLouth;7;14;14;4;—;39
West Franklin — Walter 1 0-0 2, Judd 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hutchison 2 1-1 5, Shotton 2 0-0 4, Scott 2 0-0 4, Flory 2 0-0 4.
McLouth — Weissenbach 2 3-6 7, Patterson 2 0-0 4, M. Pope 0 2-2 2, S. Pope 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 6 (3) 1-2 16, Dailey 3 0-2 6, Lackey 0 0-2 0.
MISSION VALLEY 39, LYNDON 35
Lyndon;7;10;5;13;—;35
Mission Valley;12;11;6;10;—;39
Lyndon — Ramey 0 0-2 0, Wells 3 (2) 1-3 9, Criqui 1 0-0 2, Addleman 5 7-12 17, Harsch 1 3-6 5, Gross 0 2-3 2.
Mission Valley — Deters 9 (2) 3-5 23, Halupa 1 2-5 4, Calvaruzo 1 0-1 2, Gustin 0 2-4 2, Martin 1 2-4 4, Long 1 2-2 4.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 40, LANSING 28
Lansing;8;6;8;6;—;28
Nemaha Central;7;12;7;14;—;40
Lansing — Smith 4 0-0 8, Farris 3 2-3 8, Brooks 2 (2) 0-0 6, Crawford 1 (1) 1-2 4, Zule 1 0-0 2.
Nemaha Central — Macke 1 0-0 2, Larkin 1 (1) 3-4 6, Hammes 0 2-2 2, Kramer 4 (1) 2-3 11, Elder 1 0-0 2, Lortscher 0 3-4 3, Dalinghaus 5 (2) 5-6 14.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 48, HERINGTON 35
Herington;6;7;9;13;—;35
Northern Heights;8;11;12;17;—;48
Herington — Kremeier 1 0-0 2, Coup 1 0-0 2, Rutschman 2 (2) 0-0 6, Swader 1 0-0 2, Shippy 1 (1) 1-2 4, E. Roe 1 0-0 2, C. Roe 6 5-8 17.
Northern Heights — Massey 10 1-2 21, Davis 1 0-0 2, French 1 2-2 4, Dody 3 (1) 0-0 7, Smart 4 2-4 10, Boyce 1 0-0 2, Barnett 0 2-2 2.
OLPE 54, MADISON 24
Madison;4;8;4;8;—;24
Olpe;15;17;12;10;—;54
Madison — Watts 2 0-0 4, E. Farrow 3 (1) 0-0 7, Williams 1 1-2 3, Serrer 2 0-0 4, R. Farrow 1 2-2 4, Stutesman 1 0-0 2.
Olpe — Smith 2 (1) 0-0 5, McDougald 3 0-0 6, Davis 3 (2) 2-2 10, Heins 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bishop 3 (1) 0-2 7, Beeman 3 (2) 0-0 8, Miller 5 0-0 10, Sleezer 2 1-2 5.
OLATHE SOUTH 62, MANHATTAN 21
Manhattan;8;3;2;8;—;21
Olathe South;14;14;16;18;—;62
Manhattan — Weixelman 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Harper 2 (1) 2-5 7, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martinez 0 2-2 2, Cordis 2 0-0 4.
Olathe South — Pierce 1 0-0 2, Reed 1 0-0 2, Harshbarger 4 (1) 4-4 13, Halliday 4 3-3 11, Winslow 5 (2) 6-8 19, Ponzer 4 (4) 0-0 12, Truitt 0 1-2 1, Knappenberger 1 (1) 0-0 3.
OSAGE CITY 43, SANTA FE TRAIL 40
Santa Fe Trail;2;13;10;15;—;40
Osage City;9;6;6;22;—;43
Santa Fe Trail — Schalloch 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mea 3 2-2 8, Stone 4 4-5 12, Guyle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Jacobs 2 2-2 6, Turner 2 1-3 5, Sisson 0 1-4 1.
Osage City — A. Serna 0 1-2 1, H. Serna 3 (2) 7-12 15, Kirkpatrick 4 13-16 21, Davis 1 0-1 2, Kerns 0 4-8 4.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 41, CORNERSTONE 33
Cornerstone;14;9;6;4;—;33
Perry-Lecompton;12;4;13;12;—;41
Cornerstone — Gentry 2 0-0 4, Ad. Holloway 2 0-0 4, Webb 0 0-2 0, Al. Holloway 4 (3) 5-6 16, Martin 3 0-2 6, Kramer 0 3-6 3.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 2 (1) 1-2 6, J. Keller 4 (1) 9-13 18, Nally 0 2-4 2, Hurd 5 (1) 4-6 15.
PLEASANT RIDGE 55, ATCHISON COUNTY 31
Atchison County;3;7;13;8;—;31
Pleasant Ridge;12;20;18;5;—;55
Atchison County — Johnson 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 0-1 0, M. Appel 3 (2) 0-2 8, Kimmi 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Appel 2 (2) 0-0 6, G. Appel 1 (1) 1-2 4, Ernezn 1 1-2 3, Beien 2 0-0 4, Jolly 0 1-2 1.
Pleasant Ridge — Oatney 0 1-2 1, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Heim 10 (2) 0-0 22, Ewert 2 0-0 4, Nutsch 5 1-2 11, Herbig 1 0-0 2, Miller 6 1-2 13.
ROSSVILLE 46, OSKALOOSA 33
Oskaloosa;8;8;8;9;—;33
Rossville;14;12;10;10;—;46
Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 2 (2) 4-4 10, Rockhold 2 4-8 8, Pfau 3 0-1 6, Miller 2 (1) 0-0 5, Adams 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 3-10 3.
Rossville — Paulsen 1 1-4 3, Rodehorst 0 2-2 2, Rabe 1 1-3 3, Zemek 3 3-4 9, Hill 8 0-0 16, Morelli 5 1-3 11, Shultz 0 0-2 0.
ROYAL VALLEY 61, BURLINGTON 53
Burlington;17;16;11;9;—;53
Royal Valley;8;16;24;13;—;61
Burlington — Kuhlmann 2 3-3 7, Sloyer 3 (1) 0-1 7, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Young 7 (2) 1-2 17, A. Doebele 5 6-8 16, Caldwell 2 0-0 4.
Royal Valley — Saia 1 0-0 2, Ma. Irving 4 (1) 0-0 9, W. Irving 2 2-4 6, Thomas 4 10-12 18, Broxterman 12 2-4 26.
RURAL VISTA 53, WAKEFIELD 24
Rural Vista;23;11;13;6;—;53
Wakefield;4;6;9;5;—;24
Rural Vista — Beck 1 0-2 2, Campuzano 7 (2) 3-5 19, M. Brockmeier 1 0-0 2, Riedy 4 2-2 10, Sly 1 0-0 2. Sanford 3 (2) 0-0 8, H. Brockmeier 3 2-2 8, Jacobson 1 0-0 2.
Wakefield — T. Copenhaver 5 1-2 11, Boman 0 1-2 1, Flickinger 2 2-2 6, Pollman 1 4-5 6.
SABETHA 34, SILVER LAKE 32
Silver Lake;3;8;8;13;—;32
Sabetha;14;7;5;8;—;34
Silver Lake — Sai. Steele 2 (2) 3-7 9, Lindstrom 3 (2) 0-2 8, H. HAy 3 1-2 7, Lamprecht 2 2-3 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 0 0-2 0.
Sabetha — Hughes 0 1-3 1, McAfee 2 (2) 1-2 7, Krebs 2 (2) 0-0 6, Argabright 1 0-0 2, Wertenberger 1 0-2 2, Schumann 3 (1) 2-4 9, Payne 2 2-5 6, Michael 0 1-2 1.
ST. MARYS 53, HIAWATHA 35
Hiawatha;5;16;6;8;—;35
St. Marys;14;9;20;10;—;53
Hiawatha — Kettler 3 (3) 0-2 9, Lindstrom 4 (3) 7-10 18, Hrencher 1 0-0 2, Diller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rosa 0 0-2 0, Henry 0 1-3 1, K. Madsen 0 0-3 0, Overdick 0 0-1 0, S. Madsen 0 2-4 2.
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 (1) 1-2 4, R. Hurla 3 (2) 0-0 8, K. Hurla 2 2-7 6, Jos. Harrison 2 (1) 1-1 6, Hutley 3 0-0 6, Schindler 2 1-2 5, Schoenfeld 1 (1) 0-0 3, Jor. Harrison 1 0-0 2, Lett 2 1-3 5, Hurd 1 0-0 2, Layton 3 0-0 6.
UNIONTOWN 59, COLONY-CREST 36
Colony-Crest;8;12;6;10;—;36
Uniontown;19;18;15;7;—;59
Colony-Crest — Armstrong 5 1-5 11, R. Godderz 4 5-7 13, Holloran 0 3-6 3, Bowen 0 2-2 2, Beckmon 2 3-4 7.
Uniontown — Howard 9, Harris 2, Franklin 6, Tinsley 2, Young 7, Schaenberger 22, Fry 4, Hampton 5, Fuhrman 2.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 52, WETMORE 30
Valley Heights;17;8;16;11;—;52
Wetmore;12;5;6;7;—;30
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 1 2-2 4, Stevenson 2 (2) 0-0 6, M. Vermetten 3 3-7 9, Tracek 1 0-0 2, E. Toerber 1 0-0 2, Yungeberg 6 (1) 1-2 14, Musil 1 0-0 2, S. Vermetten 6 1-1 13, Hanson 0 0-4 0.
Wetmore — Shumaker 0 1-2 1, Flowers 3 (2) 0-0 8, Strathman 3 0-0 6, Osterhaus 1 3-4 5, Bloom 2 (1) 1-2 6, Brown 2 0-2 4.
WABAUNSEE 58, RILEY COUNTY 32
Wabaunsee;11;13;20;14;—;58
Riley County;6;13;9;4;—;32
Wabaunsee — Schreiner 6 (2) 3-5 17, Oliver 4 7-9 15, Hutley 5 (2) 2-3 14, Lohmeyer 2 4-6 8, Strait 1 0-0 2, Barber 0 2-2 2.
Riley County — Brummett 4 5-6 13, Vargo 2 (2) 0-0 6, Burton 1 2-2 4, Oliver 1 2-2 4, Bohenblust 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thomson 1 0-2 2.
WAMEGO 44, ROCK CREEK 41
Wamego;8;7;14;15;—;44
Rock Creek;5;9;11;16;—;41
Wamego — Alexander 3 (2) 4-5 12, Donnelly 3 2-3 8, Pettay 1 1-2 3, Beachler 3 3-4 9, Underwood 2 3-6 7, Hamman 2 0-0 4, Kueker 0 1-2 1.
Rock Creek — E. Gill 1 1-2 3, McFall 1 (1) 2-4 5, L. Gill 2 0-2 4, Jensen 3 6-9 12, Seals 4 6-6 14, Scott 0 3-7 3.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 57, TROY 26
Washington County;15;20;14;8;—;57
Troy;6;9;9;2;—;26
Washington County — Chandler 4, Boykin 9, Romeiser 1, Metz 2, Dusin 4, Kern 22, Otott 5, Cardenas 8, Metz 2.
Troy — Williams 3, Schmille 2, Euler 3, Norris 14, Fleek 4.
WAVERLY 62, HARTFORD 39
Hartford;5;11;15;8;—;39
Waverly;17;10;19;16;—;62
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 4 5-6 13, Heathman 0 1-4 1, Breshears 1 (1) 3-6 6, Holmes 2 (2) 0-0 6, R. Darbyshire 0 1-2 1, Metcalfe 1 0-0 2, Finnerty 3 4-4 10.
Waverly — L. McWilliams 3 2-4 8, S. McWilliams 4 (1) 0-0 9, Foster 7 (3) 1-2 18, Fairchild 2 (1) 2-2 7, Vogts 5 (1) 0-5 11, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Romig 1 0-0 2, Kellerman 1 1-1 3.
High school boys box scores
Results Friday
BV-RANDOLPH 67, DONIPHAN WEST 32
BV-Randolph;19;19;18;10;—;67
Doniphan West;10;6;11;5;—;32
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 4 2-3 10, Peter8 2-5 18, Montgomery 4 (3) 0-0 11, Brockman 4 4-6 12, Wichman 0 2-2 2, Barr 4 (2) 2-4 12.
Doniphan West — Smith 1 2-3 4, Penny 3 6-8 12, Holzhey 1 1-2 3, Blevins 5 (1) 0-0 11, Clark 1 0-1 2.
BURLINGAME 40, MADISON 35
Madison;7;8;11;9;—;35
Burlingame;12;12;5;11;—;40
Madison — Watts 2 (2) 0-0 6, Wolgram 3 (2) 0-0 8, Dr. Stutesman 2 1-2 5, Buettner 4 0-2 8, Harrison 3 (2) 0-0 8.
Burlingame — Greenwood 0 3-4 3, Kline 1 (1) 0-1 3, Giffin 8 (3) 3-3 22, Lewis 1 4-6 6, Quaney 3 0-0 6.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 42, JAYHAWK-LINN 41
Jayhawk-Linn;13;6;13;9;—;41
Central Heights;16;12;10;9;—;42
Jayhawk-Linn — Long 2 1-3 5, Barrett 5 (2) 3-3 15, Ware 3 5-7 11, Broyles 4 0-0 8, Spencer 1 0-2 2.
Central Heights — Crawford 3 (2) 0-0 8, Sommer 3 (1) 0-1 7, Cubit 3 0-0 6, Meyer 4 2-2 10, Beers 2 1-2 5, Coffman 3 0-1 6.
CHAPMAN 52, HOLTON 39
Chapman;10;18;8;16;—;52
Holton;4;11;14;10;—;39
Chapman — Colston 4 (3) 1-2 12, Liebau 0 1-2 1, Marshall 0 1-2 1, Wasylk 3 5-6 11, Riegel 1 2-3 4, Lovett 5 3-4 13, Stroud 4 2-2 10.
Holton — Wright 1 1-2 3, Purcell 2 2-4 6, Moylan 6 (1) 5-5 18, Prine 3 (1) 0-0 7, Brees 0 0-2 0, Holaday 0 2-2 2, Woltje 1 1-3 2.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 58, FRANKFORT 45
Clifton-Clyde;16;12;15;15;—;58
Frankfort;11;8;11;15;—;45
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 (1) 0-0 3, D. Koch 2 0-0 4, Weiche 2 0-1 5, Rudolph 10 (2) 3-4 25, Seifert 4 (1) 0-0 9, Lange 6 0-0 12.
Frankfort — Gerstner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cornelison 3 3-6 9, Anderson 1 3-3 5, Car. Schreiner 2 0-0 4, Olson 4 3-6 11, Dalinghaus 1 8-11 10, Cad. Schreiner 0 0-2 0, Rosquist 1 1-2 3.
HANOVER 59, CENTRALIA 50
Hanover;9;21;15;14;—;59
Centralia;15;12;16;7;—;50
Hanover — Sedlacek 4 (4) 2-2 14, Cohorst 1 0-0 2, Stallbaumer 4 (3) 3-8 14, Peters 4 1-2 9, C. Bruna 7 (2) 2-4 18, Scheele 1 0-0 2.
Centralia — Quigley 2 (1) 2-2 7, Arnold 3 (1) 3-4 10, K. Haverkamp 2 2-2 6, Haufler 1 1-3 3, I. Haverkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Steinlage 10 1-3 21.
LEBO 27, OLPE 23
Olpe;4;6;9;4;—;23
Lebo;4;4;11;8;—;27
Olpe — D. Redeker 4 0-3 8, Ca. Hoelting 3 (1) 3-4 10, McCarthy 1 0-2 2, Co. Hoelting 1 1-4 3.
Lebo — Peek 2 1-2 5, Reese 0 2-2 2, McEwen 5 1-1 11, Bailey 0 1-2 1, Ott 0 1-2 1, Ferguson 2 (1) 2-4 7.
MARION 59, COUNCIL GROVE 41
Marion;13;14;19;12;—;59
Council Grove;8;10;5;18;—;41
Marion — Zinn 2 (1) 3-4 8, Hett 5 1-2 11, Stringer 8 1-3 17, Helmer 0 2-2 2, Dalrymple 5 1-2 11, Tracy 2 0-0 4, Nyugen 2 2-4 6.
Council Grove — Birzer 5 (3) 5-6 18, Marshall 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bieling 3 (1) 1-2 8, Heath 1 (1) 0-0 3, King 1 0-2 2, Frese 2 1-3 5, Tischhauser 1 0-0 2.
MCLOUTH 52, WEST FRANKLIN 41
West Franklin;7;10;11;13;—;41
McLouth;15;11;14;12;—;52
West Franklin — Schmitz 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hamilton 2 (2) 1-2 7, Noyons 1 2-2 4, Milliken 1 2-2 4, Sink 2 1-2 5, Fischer 7 (1) 1-2 16, Hower 1 0-1 2.
McLouth — Carlton 2 (1) 1-2 6, J. Pope 4 1-1 9, G. Pope 7 (4) 1-1 19, Willits 4 1-2 9, Barfield 2 (1) 0-0 5, Robbins 2 0-0 4.
MISSION VALLEY 46, LYNDON 35
Lyndon;9;15;7;4;—;35
Mission Valley;11;6;22;7;—;46
Lyndon — Detwiler 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Kitselman 4 (1) 4-6 13, Massey 5 (1) 2-2 13, Anschutz 0 1-2 1, Baker 1 0-0 2.
Mission Valley — Myers 5 (3) 1-1 14, Hittle 1 0-1 2, Parks 0 2-4 2, Daw. Logan 5 (3) 0-0 13, Blythe 3 0-0 6, Dayhoff 1 0-0 2, Day. Logan 3 (1) 0-1 7.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 51, MARYSVILLE 50
Nemaha Central;21;13;9;8;—;51
Marysville;6;25;8;11;—;50
Nemaha Central — Schmelzle 2 2-4 6, Kramer 9 4-5 22, Stallbaumer 2 1-2 5, Baumgartner 4 5-8 13, Leonard 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Gerety 1 0-0 2.
Marysville — Backus 12 0-4 24, Rader 4 (2) 0-2 10, Faulkner 1 0-0 2, Denner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schroeder 0 1-2 1, Holle 4 (2) 0-0 10.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 56, HERINGTON 16
Herington;2;6;6;2;—;16
Northern Heights;17;12;18;9;—;56
Herington — Jackson 1 0-0 2, Rutschman 1 1-2 3, Anshutz 0 2-2 2, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Pavek 2 1-2 5.
Northern Heights — Orender 2 0-0 4, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Floyd 4 0-2 8, Hines 1 (1) 0-1 3, King 0 2-2 2, Ball 2 1-1 5, Waters 1 2-2 4, Heiman 5 (1) 4-6 15, Preisner 5 0-1 10, Arb 1 1-2 3.
OTTAWA 37, EUDORA 30
Eudora;12;6;9;3;—;30
Ottawa;4;9;9;15;—;37
Eudora — Pierce 5 6-8 16, Elston 0 4-5 4, Shackleford 1 0-0 2, Watkins 0 2-2 2, Jerome 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 1 0-1 2, Abts 1 0-0 2.
Ottawa — Johnson 4 (1) 2-2 11, Bones 3 (1) 3-4 10, Brown 3 2-3 8, Michel 2 0-0 4, Gollier 1 1-3 3, McCullough 0 1-2 1.
RILEY COUNTY 50, WABAUNSEE 36
Wabaunsee;10;12;8;6;—;36
Riley County;9;14;8;19;—;50
Wabaunsee — Brown 2 1-1 5, Frank 3 (1) 2-5 9, Meseke 2 0-0 4, Oliver 2 (1) 0-0 5, Murray 1 3-4 5, Schutter 2 1-1 5, Johnson 1 1-2 3.
Riley County — Jackson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Kulp 0 1-2 1, A. Holle 1 3-4 5, Fleshman 0 2-2 2, G. Harmison 1 4-7 6, Earhart 10 5-12 25, Uphoff 2 (1) 0-0 5.
ROYAL VALLEY 77, BURLINGTON 66
Burlington;19;12;21;14;—;66
Royal Valley;22;17;14;24;—;77
Burlington — Bahr 0 2-2 2, Nordstedt 6 6-7 18, Beyer 2 0-0 4, Watkins 7 (1) 7-8 22, Hess 6 (3) 4-7 19, Sloyer 0 1-3 1.
Royal Valley — Hale 9 (2) 1-2 21, Thomas 6 5-7 17, Wahwahsuck 4 2-2 10, Mills 1 2-2 4, Neuner 5 2-4 12, Spoonhunter 5 3-4 13.
SANTA FE TRAIL 47, OSAGE CITY 37
Santa Fe Trail;11;7;9;20;—;47
Osage City;14;2;10;11;—;37
Santa Fe Trail — Decker 0 2-2 2, Berckefeldt 1 (1) 2-2 5, Herren 1 0-2 2, Long 7 (3) 0-1 17, Dunnaway 6 4-6 16.
Osage City — Plinsky 4 (3) 2-2 13, Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Fort 0 1-2 1, Williams 4 0-0 8, Orender 3 (3) 0-0 9.
SILVER LAKE 49, SABETHA 45
Silver Lake;14;13;11;11;—;49
Sabetha;18;7;14;6;—;45
Silver Lake — Byrne 10 (1) 3-4 24, Calderwood 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 1-4 7, Kaniper 1 2-3 4, Hay 3 (1) 0-1 7, Clark 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Sabetha — Cox 5 (3) 2-3 15, Funk 2 (1) 0-0 5, Burger 1 (1) 1-6 4, Garber 5 2-2 12, Gruber 3 0-0 6, Dyke 0 1-2 1, Spellmeier 1 0-0 2.
SMOKY VALLEY 51, CLAY CENTER 29
Smoky Valley;10;8;14;19;—;51
Clay Center;6;4;7;12;—;29
Smoky Valley — Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Rouchholz 1 0-0 2, Schrag 2 (1) 2-2 7, Brumbaugh 6 (2) 4-4 16, Bl. Heble 2 (1) 2-2 7, Bengston 1 3-4 5, Schneider 3 (1) 0-0 7, Br. Heble 1 0-1 2, Mullen 1 1-2 3.
Clay Center — Swihart 1 (1) 0-0 3, Glavan 1 0-0 2, Schurle 3 (3) 3-8 12, Frederick 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lee 1 (1) 3-4 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Pfizenmaier 0 1-3 1.
ST. MARYS 55, JACKSON HEIGHTS 46
Jackson Heights;14;5;9;18;—;46
St. Marys;11;10;21;13;—;55
Jackson Heights — Rethman 2 1-1 5, Childs 1 4-6 6, Olberding 5 (1) 0-2 11, Kennedy 3 0-2 6, Thomas 4 (2) 5-7 15, Niehues 1 1-2 3.
St. Marys — J. Hurla 2 (2) 1-2 7, Moylan 5 (5) 2-2 17, Lott 0 0-1 0, Holz 1 0-1 2, Schindler 1 0-0 2, Rieschick 4 0-0 8, Ewing 4 0-0 8, Schoemann 3 (3) 0-0 9, Criqui 0 2-2 2.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 55, WETMORE 32
Valley Heights;16;18;19;7;—;55
Wetmore;7;11;4;10;—;32
Valley Heights — Beardsley 5 1-2 11, Martin 3 3-4 9, Coggins 1 0-1 2, O'Toole 7 (4) 0-0 18, Haines 1 0-0 2, L'Ecuyer 1 1-2 3, Yungeberg 0 0-2 0, Kenworthy 4 2-2 10.
Wetmore — Hladky-Bailey 0 1-1 1, Shumaker 1 0-0 2, Hackler 0 1-2 1, Hutfles 5 4-7 14, Bloom 3 1-4 7, McQueen 1 1-2 3, Henry 2 0-0 4.
WAMEGO 57, ROCK CREEK 55 OT
Wamego;5;11;16;19;6;—;57
Rock Creek;9;13;10;19;4;—;55
Wamego — Cooper 0 3-4 3, Vetter 3 5-6 11, Fritz 5 (4) 7-12 21, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Hecht 2 (2) 0-0 6, Cade 2 0-0 4, Shea 0 8-11 12.
Rock Creek — Whaley 1 0-0 2, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Minihan 4 10-13 18, Zenger 8 3-6 19, Killingsworth 2 2-2 6, Hayes 2 0-0 4, Churchman 1 2-4 4.
Late results Thursday
WAVERLY 63, MDCV 25
Waverly;18;15;18;11;—;63
MdCV;6;5;7;7;—;25
Waverly — Pyle 6 (3) 0-2 15, White 3 0-1 6, Bartley 1 0-0 2, Hively 5 0-2 10, Foster 3 2-2 8, C. Lacey 4 2-4 10, Lee 5 2-3 12.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Davis 2 1-2 5, Lingenfelter 1 2-2 4, Lacey 2 3-5 7, Woodson 4 0-0 8, Holloway 0 1-4 1.