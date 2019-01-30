CIMARRON — After starting the season at 2-3, the Scott City Beavers have now won eight of their last nine, with their most recent win coming in a 73-56 defeat of Cimarron on the road Tuesday.

After trading baskets to open the game, the Beavers went on a 12-0 run with just over 3 minutes to play in the opening quarter.

Cimarron came back with a 9-5 run to end the period, but Scott City answered with 9-2 to start the second period.

The Beavers eventually took a 33-18 lead, thanks to nine straight points from Parker Vulgamore, but Cimarron ended the period with six straight scoring possession, including two fast breaks off Beaver turnovers to trail 42-29 at the break.

Vulgamore had 19 points in the opening half to lead the Beavers’ offensive attack.

Cimarron opened the second half hitting its first four shots but went dry the rest of the period as the Beavers outscored the Jays 20-10 to take a 62-39 lead after three.

Vulgamore finished with 21 points. Evyan Smith added 11 and Joe Evans 10 as the Beavers were 27 of 44 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free throw line.

Matt Mowry led Cimarron with 18 points. RJ Thomas added 14.

For Scott City coach Brian Gentry, the offense—as it has been during this current streak—worked well, again.

“If you want to play offense, tonight was a good game to play in,” he said. “Cimarron started out in man and we were able to get it down low, whether it be to one of our guards or one of our post players. It just opens up all the shooters when you put pressure on the defense.”

The same thing happened to his players, he added, with Cimarron’s defense getting some good stops and working the ball the same way.

Vulgamore’s effort Tuesday was just what the coach ordered, Gentry said.

“He just keeps battling and working and tries to get every ball. Everybody knows how to rebound, but not everybody has the desire and the work ethic to do it,” he said. “You’ve got to love having a guy who works the ball that hard.”

Despite being 8-1 during this boom stretch, Gentry said his team’s defense needs work.

“You’d have thought we haven’t done much work on shell defense. Tonight we did a lot of staring at the ball,” he said. “For some reason they’d pass it and we’d turn around and see where it went and the man would cut behind us and we’d lose him.”

Luckily Cimarron missed shots early on, he added, otherwise Scott City might not have built that big lead when it did.

Scott City (10-4) will host Hugoton Friday in a league matchup.

Cimarron (5-9) will host Meade in a rematch of the league tournament final from two weeks ago.