Second half dooms Vikings at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO —The Smoky Valley High School girls basketball team had no answer for Teegan Werth and Kinsey Kleiner.

The sophomore duo combined to score 39 points, 72 percent of Hillsboro's total points, as the Trojans defeated the Vikings, 54-29, Tuesday night in Hillsboro.

The game did not get out of control until the second half. In fact, the Vikings jumped out to an early 6-2 lead before the Trojans ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to tie the game at six.

The game was even entering the second quarter, but Hillsboro slowly began to create separation. The Trojans led 11-7 before Maria Apel snatched an offensive rebound and scored an easy putback to make it a one-score game.

Hillsboro scored seven straight points before Kira Haxton nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four. However, Hillsboro ended the half on a 5-2 run to take a 23-16 lead into halftime.

Things quickly escalated in the third quarter, and the Vikings began to hang on for dear life. Hillsboro opened up a double-digit less than three minutes into the second half and only extended it from there.

By the end of the third quarter, the Trojans led by 23.

It was much of the same in the fourth quarter. The final three minutes featured a running clock.

Smoky Valley, who drops to 3-11 on the season, was led by Ellie Brumbaugh's seven points. The Vikings are back in action on Friday when they host Larned.

Vikings edged at Hillsboro

It has been a rough 48 hours for the Smoky Valley boys basketball team.

On Monday, the Vikings saw Hutchinson Trinity explode in the fourth quarter and steal a four-point win in Lindsborg.

The next night the Vikings were back in action at Hillsboro only to lose a hard-fought five-point decision in a game where neither team was able to create seperation.

Despite 11 points from Lane Schrag, the Vikings lost their second game in as many days, 53-48. As a team, the Vikings shot just 30.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from beyond the arc, and 57 percent from the free throw line.

It was not a great offensive night for anyone on the court except for Hillsboro’s Wes Shaw (10-of-20 from the field for 22 points) and Matthew Potacek (4-for-4 from the field for 11 points). Shaw also had a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Vikings led 11-8 after the first quarter and maintained a one-point lead at halftime. However, the Trojans outscored the Vikings by five in the third and one in the fourth to hold on for the win.

The Vikings will look to snap their losing skid on Friday when they host Larned.

