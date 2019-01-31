Garden City, sitting fifth in the conference, did what it could to close the gap against No. 4 Colby.

Despite not playing well in the first half, the Broncbusters held a slim lead at intermission, but the Trojans pulled away in the second half and held on for a 73-54 win.

In fact, a 3-point basket in the final seconds of the game by Claiborne Kyles were the only points the Broncbusters scored since the 9:17 mark, when Jakobi Pearson hit a pair of free throws, and the first field goal since RJ Pair hit a trey at the 10:14 mark.

It was a 0 for 16 drought of field goals, while the Trojans had a run of 17 straight points to finish the game and move to 13-9.

It was also a second half for which Garden City coach Patrick Nee had few answers.

“Colby’s too explosive of a team,” he said. “The best defense against Colby was scoring the ball. If we score and they have to take the ball out of bounds, it’s really hard for them to run. But when we started getting the live ball turnovers and the poor shot selection, that led to a lot of easy buckets for them.”

Garden City committed seven second-half turnovers, leading to 10 of Colby’s points, but it was how they broke away in after halftime that did in the Busters.

Colby came out hot from the field in the second half, racing to a 19-7 run that saw Garden City hit just one field goal in seven minutes and Colby take a 51-43 lead on 8 of 11 shooting.

Pair’s 3-pointer cut the lead to six at the 10:14 mark, but Garden City would not get another field goal until the 10-second mark, the Busters’ final points of the night.

“The turnovers, the loose balls, the 50-50 plays — that’s what really irritated me,” Nee said. “It seemed like every loose ball, we got out-hustled. They beat us in the charge battle. All the grimey things to win the game, we didn’t do very well, and that’s why Colby beat us.”

The Busters grabbed an 8-5 lead, before Colby responded with an 8-3 run in a 6-minute span (13-11 lead), until Russhard Cruikshank drained a three from the corner and Tony Hopkins followed with a jumper to give Garden City a 16-13 lead at 9:40.

Four missed shots and three turnovers later, the Busters found themselves down, but Hopkins buried a jumper to put them up by one.

That was the story for much of that part of the first half, and then the Busters went on a 10-2 run late to get its largest lead of the game (twice) at eight points, the last on Jamir Thomas’ consecutive treys.

“The problem was, I don’t think Colby was really ready to play (in the first half), and I felt we should have been up 10, 12, 15 points in the first half, so if we have that little lull in the second half, we have some cushion there,” Nee said. “I think we should have been up seven or eight, but when it was only three or four, I knew it that was a problem."

Thomas led Garden City with 18 points, with Pearson next with just nine.

Colby had three players in double figures, with Rian Carter with 22, Craig Beaudion with 20 and Javion May with 12.