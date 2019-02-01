Millions of football fans across the world will tune into their favorite devices on Sunday to watch Super Bowl 53 be played in Atlanta.

The New England Patriots look to win their sixth Super Bowl trophy in their record 11th appearance in the game. It would be their third title in the last five years. Their opponent is the Los Angeles Rams who have turned into one of the NFL’s best since Sean McVay was hired prior to the 2017 season.

In a rematch of Super Bowl 36, the two teams will battle it out to see who is the next champion. With the big game comes predictions across newspapers, radio shows, social media and more. The Leavenworth Times reached out to the five area football head coaches for their predictions on the winning team, score, MVP and a variety of different prop bets.

Winning team and score

The coaches were split on the winning team. Saint Mary head coach Jay Osborne and Basehor-Linwood head coach Rod Stallbaumer both picked New England to win. Osborne said New England will win 34-33. Stallbaumer said 28-24.

Leavenworth’s Mark Littrell and Pleasant Ridge’s Pat McCollim picked the Rams to win. Littrell said a final score of 28-21 and McCollim said 35-28.

Lansing head coach Dylan Brown abstained from picking the winning team, score and MVP. Brown, who is from the New England region said he has a superstition about predicting their games.

MVP

The four coaches predicting the MVPs all gave different answers. Littrell and Stallbaumer both picked the winning team’s quarterbacks (Jared Goff for Littrell and Tom Brady for Stallbaumer) for the award while Osborne took running back Sony Michel. McCollim picked the lone defensive player with Aaron Donald.

Other predictions

The coaches were also asked a variety of prop bet questions. Prop bet is short for “proposition bet” and are usually more novelty side bets.

Osborne was asked if the longest touchdown would be more than or less than 46.5 yards. He said under. He was also asked if the National Anthem will be more than two minutes, he said yes. He also added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will wear his classic team hoodie for the game with sleeves and New England will score a touchdown on defense.

Littrell was asked if a non-quarterback will throw a touchdown pass and what the winning coin toss will be. He said only quarterbacks will throw a passing touchdown and “heads” will win.

Stallbaumer was asked how many times CBS will mention the age gap between the two head coaches and who scores first. The Bobcats coach said CBS will mention the age gap 150 times too many and the Rams score first. He also said his MVP pick of Brady will talk about being the underdog again in his press conference after the game and CBS will reference the no-call on pass interference in the NFC Championship five times.

The number of times the missed call will be referenced was one of McCollim’s questions in an over/under of two references along with what the first score will be. McCollim took the over and said the first score will be a touchdown.

Brown was asked to predict how many times CBS analyst Tony Romo will successfully predict plays and what color the Gatorade that is dumped on the winning coach will be. He said Romo will predict at least 10 and the color will be blue, which had 4/1 odds according to USA Today. Brown took blue due to both teams having blue as their primary color.

The Super Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.