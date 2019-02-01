GOODWELL, OK—The Central Christian College of Kansas men's basketball team has had their share of heartbreaking losses this season, with many games that they feel they should have won being taken away from them in the dying moments. On Thursday night, the same scenario almost repeated once again, but this time the Tigers didn't let the moment slip away from them as they came up clutch in their 105-102 double overtime victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

After their big win over Southwestern Christian University last weekend, the Tigers looked to carry the momentum over to this weekend's road trip. The game started out slow for the Tigers, as neither team got in the rhythm on offense and the Aggies had the slight 12-10 lead halfway throw the opening half. The Tigers would start kicking it into gear in the second 10 minutes, as Nic Mitchell came off the bench and provided a spark for the Tiger offense. He would come and convert 3-of-4 three point shots, finishing the half leading the Tigers with 11 points. His last three pointer of the half came just before the halftime buzzer, giving the Tigers a 36-29 lead at the half. Coming out of the half, the Tigers were a little too relaxed, as they saw their lead instantly disappear within the first four minutes of the second half. Tied at 39-39, the Aggies would dominate the Tigers for the next eight minutes of game time, outscoring them 30-13. The momentum had swung completely in favor of the Aggies as they led 69-52, and it looked like the Tigers would be done in once again by a lackluster second half performance. But the Tigers refused to go down quietly, as Coach Romero rallied the troops and the Tigers began chipping away at the Aggies' lead. Slowly but surely the Tigers played solid defense and executed their offense, outscoring the Aggies 28-11 in the final 8 1/2 minutes of the game. Jubril Osagie would connect on a three-pointer with 29 seconds left in the game, after Paul Ard II missed two free throws but the Tigers managed to grab the offensive board, to tie it all up at 80-80. In the first overtime, the Aggies would jump out to a quick three point lead, but the Tigers would go on a 9-1 run to take the 94-89 lead with 42 seconds left to go. The Tigers free throw struggles from the second half would continue, as they would miss key free throws in the last 30 seconds of the first overtime, and Khallid Edwards would hit the last second three-pointer to tie the game back up at 96-96. Once again, the Tigers would have to refocus mentally. The second overtime would start with the Tigers coming out quick for the three point lead, but OPSU would retake the lead off a three-pointer by Breimann Alexander at 103-101. The Tigers would then score in their next two possessions to go back up 106-103. OPSU would bring the lead back down to one point with 45 seconds left to go, but Steve Kuminga would convert on a tricky reverse layup to put the Tigers back up by three. In their final possession, the Aggies looked to get the ball to Breimann Alexander, the nation's leading scorer. However, Paul Ard II played fantastic denial defense, and the Aggies were forced to take an off-balance shot that would hit off the backboard and off the front of the rim. Isaiah Rivera would grab the rebound as time ran out, and the Tigers would come away with the tough 105-102 victory.

The Tigers continued to find their rhythm on offense, as they finished the night shooting 41-of-81 (50.6 percent) from the field, including 18-for-36 (50 percent) from three but a dreadful 8-for-19 (42.1 percent) from the free throw line. They also finished with 47 rebounds (nine offensive, 38 defensive), five steals, 20 assists, and 19 rebounds. The Aggies shot 33-of-77 (42.9percent) from the field, including 18-for-47 (38.3 percent) from three and 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) from the free throw line. They also had 39 rebounds (six offensive, 33 defensive), two blocks, five steals, 18 assists, and 14 turnovers.

Jubril Osagie carried the load offensively, leading the Tigers with 23 points, seven rebounds (including four offensive boards), and five assists.Isaiah Rivera had a huge night for the Tigers off the bench, as he finished the game with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rivera took over ball-handling duties down the stretch as TJ Williams went out with an injury towards the end of regulation. For the Aggies, they had three players (Alan Hodge, Khallid Edwards, and Jaedon Whitfield) play that did not play in the first matchup between these two teams back on Dec.15th, 2018. Those three players combined for 59 of the Aggies' 102 points. Alan Hodge had a monster night and led all scorers with 35 points. The Tigers did a good job of holding Breimann Alexander to just 21 points in a double-overtime game. Alexander leads the nation in scoring, averaging over 24 points a game.

The Tigers will have another tough road test on Saturday, as they head to Wayland Baptist University. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.