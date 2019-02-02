Garden City Community College’s softball team’s season gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday at Otero, Colo.

The Broncbusters will have a former player in mind as they take the field, as freshman Kieran McGill died in a car accident on Nov. 26, 2018.

“Losing Kieran was really tough,” GCCC head coach Becky Gundy said. “To lose a kid the way we lost her, and know she would have played a big role for us, is hard.”

Gundy said her team has handled McGill’s death as well as they could have, and are now just looking forward to getting the season started.

The Busters return four from last year’s team, which went 25-28 overall and 12-16 in the KJCCC, before reaching the consolation quarterfinals in the Region VI tournament.

But of those four, only two saw much action in 2018.

So despite returning Ariel Denny, one of their top two hitters and pitchers from a year ago, and Devin Hernandez, the Busters will be extremely young this season, especially on the infield, Gundy said.

“We have a whole new infield, so we’ll have some bumps and bruises along the way,” she said.

Gundy also noted that the holes left in the infield from last season’s group are pretty big to fill, as well, as shortstop Erica Vessels (11 HRs, .303 AVG) and second baseman Hannah Adams (.419 OBP) move on.

“But that’s OK — the kids we have are ready to compete for us,” Gundy said.

Moving into the third-base spot after playing in the outfield a year ago will be Hernandez, who had 109 at bats, hitting .257/.336/.330 with eight doubles. She struck out just 11 times and walked 12.

Denney was a do-it-all utility player for the Busters a year ago, racking up 129 at bats in 38 games, hitting .333 with a .368 on-base percentage and .473 slugging, with 13 extra-base hits. In the circle, Denney was the Busters’ No. 2 option, going 7-5 with a 4.40 ERA. She struck out 61 and walked just 20 in 62 innings.

She’ll be their top option this season.

“The biggest change this year is she’s accepted the role of pitching,” Gundy said. “We recruited her as an infielder, and that was kind of added to her plate.”

But now she’s set to be the Busters’ go-to, alongside freshman right-hander Kaylee Rogers of McKinney, Texas.

Jankiewicz and Weibe had a combined 14 at bats in 2018.

“There will be some moving around, and we do have some flexibility with our kids,” Gundy said. “I think it’s just time to get out there and play and see where we’re at and go from there.”

New divisions

This year, the KJCCC — with the addition of Hutchinson and Independence into the NJCAA Division I ranks — will be split into two five-team divisions. Joining the Busters in the West are Colby, Dodge City, Northwest Kansas Tech and Seward County. In the East will be Barton, Butler, Hutchinson, Independence at Pratt.

Teams will play four games — a pair of home-and-home doubleheaders — inside of the division and two games vs. each of the teams in the other division.