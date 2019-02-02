Teutons Rout Sedgwick

SEDGWICK – The Inman boys basketball team, currently ranked No.1 in the state for Class 2A, continued to roll on Friday when they went on the road to Sedgwick and came home with a decisive 52-32 victory. With the win the Teutons are now 13-1 for the season and will return to the hardwood on Tuesday on the road at Remington.

While Sedgwick held the Teutons to an 8-8 tie after one quarter of play, Inman pushed out to a 19-12 halftime advantage before taking a 10-point advantage into the final quarter of play where they cruised to the final 20-point margin of victory.

Jaxon Eddy led the Teutons offense with 16 points while recent Emporia State commit Mason Thiessen chipped in for 14 and Payton Froese had 11.

“We played good tonight, so much better than we did on Tuesday,” said Teuton Head Coach Brett Froese after the game. “Sedgwick has a nice team with a bunch of guards that can really shoot, and I thought we were really good defensively tonight as we identified shooters and rebounded the ball well. Jace (Doerksen) had a great floor game for us even though it won’t show up in the scorebook. Super proud of our effort tonight, it was a really good road win.”

After suffering a loss to Sedgewick las week's invitational, the Lady Teutons pulled a way a victory over the Sedgwick, 34-27.

The Teutons improved to 13-2 of the season, and will take on Remington High School on Tuesday.

Little River routs Goessel

GOESSEL – Using huge first and third quarters, the Little River boys basketball team rolled to a 54-19 victory over Goessel on the road Friday.

The Redskins jumped out to a 17-5 first quarter advantage and never looked back, including a 22-0 scoring shutout in the third quarter on their way to the dominating 35-point win.

Little River dominated the paint by out rebounding Goessel 29-19 while also swiping 12 steals on defense led by three each from Graham Stephens and Jace Garrison.

Leading the offense was Jayden Garrison with 14 points, while Stephens pitched in for 13. Jace Garrison hit double digits in rebounding with 10.

“The team controlled the game and played at the pace we wanted to,” explained Redskin Head Coach Chad Lafferty during his post-game reflections. “The guys tonight really saw the floor and were continually finding the open guy for the high quality shot.”

The Little River boys are now 12-4 for the season as they get ready to hit the road on Tuesday at Wakefield.

LadySkins Score 15-Point Road Win over Goessel

GOESSEL – The Little River girls basketball team took a early lead and never let up in scoring a 15-point, 52-37 victory on the road at Goessel on Friday.

The LadySkins led 20-14 after the first quarter and 30-23 going into the halftime break before outscoring the home team 22-15 in the second half to gain the win.

Emma McBride led the Little River offense with 18 points while Kylee Zimmerman also hit double figures with 12, all coming from four made three-pointers.

“Another battle tonight against a well coach Goessel team,” noted LadySkin Head Coach Trey Look. “We played pretty well most of the night, but we have to get better at being mentally tougher and executing at both ends without getting too rushed and forcing a play.”

The victory raised the LadySkins season mark to 11-5 as they ready for a road trip on Tuesday to Wakefield.

Vikings lose high scoring match with Larned

LINDSBORG – In a high scoring battle, the Smoky Valley boys basketball team just could not keep up with Larned and lost a 70-65 shootout at home on Friday. The loss drops the Viking boys to 6-9 for the season as they now prep to play Lyons at home on Tuesday.

Smoky Valley held a slim three-point, 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before falling behind 25-17 at the halftime break. Despite outscoring Larned 46-45 in the second half, the Vikings could not overcome their lead and took the five-point loss.

Despite the loss, Lane Schrag had a huge game by leading the Vikings on offense with 25 points, while Blake Heble also hit for double digits with 15.

Cold Second half costs lady Vikings

LINDSBORG – After holding a seven-point halftime advantage, the Smoky Valley girls basketball team went cold on offense in the second half and ended up losing a 47-36 score to Larned at home on Friday.

The Lady Vikings held a three-point first quarter lead and a seven-point, 21-14, advantage when the two teams went into their halftime break before Larned came out an outscored Smoky Valley 14-3 in the third quarter and then 19-12 in the final quarter to had the Lady Vikings their 12 loss on the season. Smoky Valley will look for their fourth win of the season on Tuesday when they play host to Lyons.

Smoky Valley was led by Ellie Brumbaugh with 11 points, while Ashlyn Bryant hit for 10 and Kerington Haxton had eight.

Canton-Galva boys falter on road

RURAL VISTA – The Canton-Galva boys basketball team struggled against a much taller, bigger Rural Vista team on the road Friday and returned home on the losing end of a 52-30 battle.

With the loss, the Eagle boys drop to 5-10 for the season as they ready for a home game on Tuesday against Elyria Christian.

Rural Vista jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead and a commanding 29-14 halftime advantage before burying the Eagles with a 23-6 third quarter on their way to the 22-point defeat of Canton-Galva.

Brayden Collins led the Eagle offense with 14, while Tyson Struber pitched in with seven.

According to Eagle Head Coach Shane Duncan it was the size that was the difference, noting, “Their front line of six-foot-six, six-foot-five, and six-foot-four made it difficult on us both offenseively and defensively tonight. We almost got doubled up on the glass and those three big guys had 46 of their 52 points. We need to regroup quickly because we have a very good Elyria team on Tuesday.”

The Canton-Galva girls basketball team trailed from the beginning and lost a 51-32 verdict to Rural Vista on the road on Friday.

While the Lady Eagles only trailed 23-18 at halftime, Rural Vista outscored Canton/Galva 18-2 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead that carried to the end of the game.

The loss drops the Lady Eagles to 9-6 for the season as they prepare to do battle at home on Tuesday with cross-county rival Elyria Christian.

Lady Wildcats fall Short at Bennington

BENNINGTON – A strong comeback in the fourth quarter by Bennington cost the Moundridge girls basketball team on the road Friday as they stumbled to a late four-point loss, 47-43.

The Lady Wildcats held a five-point first quarter advantage, then a two-point, 23-21 halftime lead before edging out to a three-point 31-28 lead heading into the final quarter of action. That was point in which despite a 12 point final quarter, Moundridge was outscored by Bennington by seven as they dropped in 19 points to take the four-point victory.

Leading the way on offense for the Lady Wildcats was Kourtney Kaufman who dropped in 11 points, while Katie Stucky hit for eight.

The loss drops the Lady Wildcats to 10-6 for the season as the prep for a trip to Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

Big third quarter give Wildcats win

BENNINGTON – While consistency was the game in the first half, it was a 22-point third quarter that propelled the Moundridge boys basketball team to a 64-44 victory on the road at Bennington on Friday.

After gaining a 13-point, 34-21 advantage at halftime, the Wildcats poured in 22 third quarter points to pull away from Bennington and cruise in the fourth quarter for the 20-point win.

Daniel Kaufman had a huge game for the Wildcats by scoring a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Dillon Vogts led the Moundridge offense with 24 points, including six scores from beyond the three-point arc, while Brady Helms also hit for double digits with 10.

“We battle some adversity in the first half when we sat Brady (Helms) and then Dan (Kaufman) because of foul trouble,” noted Wildcat Head Coach Vance Unrau in his post-game reflections. “Dillon (Vogts) again got a lot of attention leaving scoring opportunities for Brady. The reserves came in and gave us some quality minutes. Middle quarters were solid as we were able to score from the three-point line, inside the paint and at the free throw line.”

The win pushes the Wildcat season mark to 12-4 as they ready for a short road trip on Tuesday to battle with Hutchinson Trinity.

Big second half gives Elyria boys big win

After a testy first half the Elyria Christian boys basketball team outscored Peabody-Burns 21-4 in the third quarter on their way to a decisive 50-24 victory at home on Friday.

The Eagles only held a 15-13 advantage going into the halftime break before blowing the doors of the scorebook in the third quarter on their way to the 26-point win.

Caleb Froese and Cross Allen led the balanced offense with 12 and 10 points respectively as 10 different Eagles put points in the scorebook. Elyria dominated the paint with 33 rebounds while Peabody-Burns only pulled down 21. Froese and Jonah Nelson led the Eagles in the paint with eight and six rebounds each.

“We are putting together some good stretches of basketball and it’s exciting to see,” said Eagle Head Coach Zach Goodrich. “Our focus is to improve each week and I believe we took some steps forward tonight. The most exciting thing is we have some bench guys stepping up and bringing great energy to the game. Bret Anderson, plus Jonah and Jacob Nelson did the little things that do not always show up in the stat sheet and that will be the difference for us down the stretch of the season.”

The victory gives the Eagles an 11-5 mark on the season as they prep to battle Canton-Galva on the road on Tuesday.

Elyria girls get big victory

The Elyria Christian girls basketball team scored a huge win at home on Friday with a dominating 44-10 victory over visiting Peabody-Burns, giving the Lady Eagles just their third win of the season. They will return to the court on Tuesday on the road when they travel cross county to tangle with Canton-Galva.

Within the exception of the third quarter when they scored just three points, Elyria hit double digits in points in every quarter while holding Peabody-Burns to zero points in the first and third quarter while taking a 31-2 lead into the halftime break.

While no Lady Eagles hit for double digits, nine girls put points in the scorebook led by Kylee Penner with eight and Tili Burton with seven.

“I was very happy with the energy our girls started the game with,” noted Lady Eagle Head Coach Greg Fields in his post-game reflections. “I felt like we were getting things figured out on offense during the second half on Tuesday and I was hoping it would continue. We came out ready to score and shot 53-percent in the first half tonight. Kylee (Penner) and Tili (Burton) played limited minutes but really shoed a lot of confidence on both ends of the court. We did a nice job of sharing the ball and being patient on offense as we seem to be figuring out how to play as a team.”

Follow our Twitter Sports Page @MacCountySports