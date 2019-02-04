In a matter of 24 hours, the Garden City High School boys basketball team recorded a pair of wins, downing host Hays on Saturday evening, 50-39, in dominating fashion.

With the win, the Buffs take sole possession of first place in the WAC at 10-4 overall and 3-1 in league. Hays drops to 7-7 and 2-2.

The Buffaloes and Indians met up in the re-scheduled game from Jan. 11, when a winter storm wrecked havoc on western Kansas.

It was the Buffs’ defense that wrecked havoc Saturday, holding Hays to 35.7 shooting from the field, while dominating the boards, 36-19. Jarrod Springston — returning from injury that left him out of Friday’s win over Guymon, Okla. — led the Buffs with 16 points and nine boards. Azavier Williams and Kyler Lamb each had 13 points.

No Hays player reached double digits scoring, as Dalyn Schwarz and Tragdon McCrae led the team with eight.

———

Garden City (10-4, 3-1)

Springston 7-12 2-2 16, Acosta 0-3 4-4 4, Shaddix 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 4-8 3-4 13, Dirks 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 6-13 1-2 13, McKee 1-1 0-0 2, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 10-12 50.

Hays (7-7, 2-2)

Nunnery 2-8 1-2 6, McCrae 3-10 1-1 8, Meyers 0-4 0-0 0, Swayne 3-6 0-0 6, Schwarz 2-3 4-5 8, Krannawitter 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ruder 1-3 0-0 2, Lummus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 6-8 39.

Garden City;16;11;6;17;—;50

Hays;7;13;10;9;—;39

3-point goals: Garden City 2-7 (Springston 0-1, Williams 0-2, Lamb 2-4), Hays 3-15 (Nunnery 1-3, Krannawitter 1-1, McCrae 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Ruder 0-1, Meyers 0-4). Rebounds: Garden City 36 (Springston 9), Hays 19 (Schwarz 4).

Green City girls

A busy three-game week ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Garden City girls basketball team thanks to a buzzer-beater from Hays’ Brooke Denning.

After Mattie Hutchison hit a three-pointer to tie up Saturday’s night game at 38, the Indians got the ball back after a Buffaloes’ turnover and Denning hit a deep 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired to send the Indians to a 41-38 win.

The Indians moved to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. Garden City fell to 8-7 and 1-3.

The Buffs were led by Taryn Tabor’s 11 points.

———

Garden City (8-7, 1-3)

Calzonetti 0-3 0-3 0, Salazar 4-9 1-2 9, Tabor 4-5 0-0 11, Turner 2-2 3-4 7, Rodriguez 1-4 0-1 3. Totals 14-27 5-13 38.

Hays (10-4, 3-1)

Dale 4-6 2-3 10, Leiker 0-2 0-0 0, Robben 1-5 0-0 2, Schneid 4-11 0-2 8, Hutchison 1-7 1-2 4, Nunnery 2-3 0-0 4, Schaffer 0-1 0-0 0, Denning 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 17-43 3-7 41.

Garden City;10;10;7;11;—;38

Hays;14;8;12;7;—;41

3-point goals: Garden City 5-12 (Beasley 0-1, Calzonetti 0-1, Franco 1-1, Salazar 0-3, Tabor 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2), Hays 4-13 (Dale 0-1, Robben 0-1, Schneid 0-2, Hutchison 1-4, Denning 3-5). Rebounds: Garden City 26 (Turner 9), Hays 26 (Robben 4).