INMAN—On the night of National Signing Day, Jaxson Eddy of Inman High School announced on his Twitter page that he has committed to play football at Bethany College. Eddy will be part of Swedes' Head Coach Curran White's first recruiting class of 2019.

"I really liked the campus when I went on my visit, and I really like the new coaching staff and everything going on with the football team," Eddy said. "I think Coach White is going to do big things and make Bethany football great again, and that’s something I want to be apart of, and Coach (Clarence) Anderson is a great wide receiver coach that’s really gonna help me and all the other wideouts become the best players we can be."

Eddy is excited that he made his decision after making his visit to Bethany. From the moment he steps foot on campus, Eddy knew that this is where he wants to be for the next four years.

"It’s a very nice campus and everyone on campus is really friendly," Eddy Said. "It kind of feels like one big family there, and it’s a smaller school so it’s going to be easier to meet people."

Eddy played both wide receiver and free safety for the Teutons. In his senior year, he helped lead the the Teutons to a 6-4 season after going 0-9 the year before. At wide receiver he led the Teutons with 29 catches for 480 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. On defense he recorded 75 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Eddy already planned his career goals as he will be studying sports management with the hope of being a college football head coach someday. However, if given the opportunity, he wouldn't mind coming back to Inman and be a coach there as well.

"I love the sport, and so when I’m done playing I still want to be apart of it," Eddy said. "I would love to coach at a college, but if I have to start my career at Inman that would be super cool. I loved growing up her,e and I would have no complaints if I came back one day."

