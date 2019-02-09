To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: (785) 295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

FEBRUARY

9 — Small Bore Shoot Off, Ravenwood Lodge. 100 targets, trophies awarded in each gauge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

9 — Flint Hills Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet, 5 p.m., Emporia. For more information, contact Don Cook Jr. at (620) 344-7450.

11 — MoKan Trout Unlimited meeting, 6:30 p.m., Scheels Drive in Overland Park.

11 — Crappie University, 7 to 9 p.m., Regnier Center at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. Cost is $89 for entire four-week course. For more information or to register, call (913) 469-2323 or go to http://www.jccc.edu/ce/.

15-17 — Topeka RV and Sport Show, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. $8 for adults, $6 for Good Sam members, kids 12 and under free. Parking is free.

16 — Bluestem Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., El Dorado Civic Theatre, 201 E. Central in El Dorado. Tickets $35 for single, $55 for couple/buddy before Feb. 9; $40 singke, $70 couple/buddy after. For more information or for tickets, contact Scott Starkey at (316) 206-3133.

16 — Valentine’s Couples Shoot scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

18 — Crappie University, 7 to 9 p.m., Regnier Center at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. Cost is $89 for entire four-week course. For more information or to register, call (913) 469-2323 or go to http://www.jccc.edu/ce/.

20 — MoKan Trout Unlimited Fly Fishing Film Festival, Glenwood Theatre, 3707 W. 95th in Overland Park. 6 a.m. silent auction, 7 p.m. film session. For more info, visit the MoKan Trout Unlimited Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MoKanTrout/.

21 — Ninth annual Kaw Valley QUWF Sportsman Banquet, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Topeka. Begins with 5:30 p.m. social house, dinner at 7 p.m., live auction to follow. For tickets, contact Tony Konrade at (785) 220-3342 or Aaron Jennings at (785) 220-6632.

21 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., exact location to be determined in Salina.

21-24 — Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show, CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th in Omaha, Neb. Showtimes are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.omahaboatsportsandtravelshow.com/.

22-24 — Colorado Springs Sportsman and Boat Expo, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Parks Blvd. in Colorado Springs, Colo. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $7.50 for adults, free for children 16 and under. For more information call (800) 756-4788 or go to http://www.cssportsmanexpo.com/.

22 — West Branch Ridge Runners NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m., Sacred Heart, 22298 Newbury Road in Paxico. For more information call Darrin Meseke at (785) 456-3193 or email dmfirefighter_5@yahoo.com

23 — February Classic 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

23 — Kansas Ducks Unlimited 2019 State Convention, 6 to 10 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. For more information, call Chris Young at (913) 333-2922.

24 — Nickerson NWTF Trap Club Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hutchison Moose Lodge. For more information, contact Tyler Kirby at (620) 334-9026 or tkirby@nwtf.net.

24 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

25 — Crappie University, 7 to 9 p.m., Regnier Center at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. Cost is $89 for entire four-week course. For more information or to register, call (913) 469-2323 or go to http://www.jccc.edu/ce/.

MARCH

2 — Salina Area Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 single, $60 couple, $25 college students, $15 Greenwings (17 and under) and $400 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets must be purchased no later than Feb. 25 at http://www.ducks.org/. For more info, contact Rich Rice at (785) 826-8950 or Cade Hays at (785) 643-2153.

2 — Pump Gun “100” Team Scramble Shoot, Ravenwood Lodge. Two-person team, 50 targets each. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

2 — Johnson County Ducks Unlimited spring dinner, 5 to 9 p.m., Abdallah Shriners in Overland Park. $55 for single ticket, $75 for a couple and $15 for Greenwings. For more information, call Chris Young at (913) 333-2922.

2 — John Redmond Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 9 p.m., New Strawn Community Center in New Strawn. For more information, call Chris Young at (913) 333-2922.

2 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Eufaula. Takeoff/weigh-in at Elm Point Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Feb. 22, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

3 — Ark Valley NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m., Cessna Activity Center, Wichita. For more information, contact Tyler Kirby at (620) 339-9026 or tkirby@nwtf.net.

7 — Johnson County Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever annual banquet, Ball Conference Center, Olathe. Doors open at 5 p.m., buffet dinner at 7, live auction at 8. Tickets $75 per member, $100 for member and guest/spouse, $110 for family (parents and two kids), $15 kids 10-15, free for kids under 10. For more information call (913) 909-1797 or email cjwittkopf@gmail.com.

9 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

9 — Marais Des Cygnes Valley NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall, 220 W. 17th Street in Ottawa. For more information, call Richard Wilson at (785) 214-8325.

9 — Waconda Struttin’ Dusters NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under, 121 W. Court in Beloit. For more information, call Todd Adolph at (785) 738-0280 or email nwtfadolph@gmail.com.

10 — 2-Person Small Bore Scramble 100, Ravenwood Lodge. .410, 28 gauge, 20 gauge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

15-17 — 2019 Bassmaster Classic, at Knoxville, Tenn.

16 — Kansas BASS Nation spring meetings, Fossil Creek Hotel in Russell. Executive meeting from 8 to 10 a.m., business meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch to be provided for all meeting guests at noon. Please RSVP with number in party.

17 — St. Patrick’s Day Shoot Off, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

23 — Whitetails Unlimited Soldier Creek Chapter Banquet, American Legion Topeka North Post 400. Social hour 5 p.m., dinner at 7. Tickets $40 single (WTU membership included), $20 for spouse and $20 for youths 15 and under. For more, contact Kris Seymour at (913) 669-7649, Brian Rhodd at (785) 213-3504, Hunter Haltom at (979) 218-6734 or Saul Soltero at (402) 276-4399. Order tickets online at http://www.whitetailsunlimited.com/.

23-24 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. First responder/military $5 off discount. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

24 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. Deposit must be paid by March 20 to hold spot. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

28 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., exact location to be determined in Topeka.

30 — NWTF Flint Hills Gobblers Spring Turkey Hunting Clinic and Internet-Assisted Hunter’s Education Class, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dry Creek Sporting Clays in Emporia. Free to attend, lunch provided. RSVP by March 2. For more info or to reserve spot, contact Gib Rhodes at (620) 437-2012 or gib.rhodes@gmail.com.

30 — Ladies Spring Warm Up, Ravenwood Lodge. 50 targets each. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

31 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Hillsdale Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

APRIL

5 — Kaw Valley NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142 in Perry. For more information, contact Derek Payne at buckpayne2659@gmail.com.

6 — National Pediatric Cancer Foundation All-American Fishing Tournament, runs nationwide from 6 a.m. April 6 through 11 a.m. Sept. 28. Catch-and-release. $25 registration. Award ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Facebook Live. Eligible species include cutthroat, largemouth bass, bluegill, rainbow trout, sea trout, snook, redfish, flounder, striped bass and black crappie. $500 first place per species, $300 for second, $200 for third. For more information, contact SWarren@NationalPCF.org. Register online at https://nationalpcf.org/all-american-fishing-tournament-2019/.

6 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Perry Reservoir. Check in at south state park ramp. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

6 — Northeast Kansas Upland Heritage NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m., Edgerton Land Holding Company in Edgerton. For more information, contact Adam Kucera at (913) 708-4733 or kooch75@gmail.com.

6-7 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, El Dorado Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Sailboat Cove Ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Tuttle Creek (alternate will be Clinton Reservoir). For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

20 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center, Hiawatha. For more information, contact Kenneth Stephens at (785) 741-0410.

20 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Tenkiller. Takeoff/weigh-in at Sizemore Ramp. Entry fee $60 by April 12, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

25 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., exact location to be determined in Colby.

26 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center, 201 E. Iowa Street in Hiawatha. For more information, contact Kenneth Stephens at (785) 741-0410.

27 — Munkers Creek Limbhangers NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Morris County 4-H Building, 612 US-56 highway in Council Grove. For more information, contact Andrea Powell at (620) 767-3475.

27 — Kansas Crappie Club Special Olympics Fundraiser Crappie Tournament, Clinton Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Marina Ramp. Registration $100 by April 19 or $125 the day of the tournament. $20 individual entry for optional big fish contest. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

28 — Munkers Creek Limbhangers NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Morris County 4-H Center, Council Grove. For more information, contact Andrea Powell at (620) 767-3475.

28-29 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

MAY

3-5 — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Program. Once available, registration materials can be found online at www.ksoutdoors.com by clicking “Education,” then “Becoming An Outdoor Woman” or by calling KDWPT at (620) 672-5911. Volunteer instructors at both events will teach participants a variety of outdoors-related skills, including fishing techniques, wingshooting, camping, orienteering, rifle marksmanship, botany, dog handling and more.

4 — Catfish Chasers tournament, times TBA, Clinton Reservoir. Check-in at state park marina ramp. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

4 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $60 by April 26, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

5 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, El Dorado Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

11-12 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Pomona Lake. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Ramp 2. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

13 — Kansas State University Fishing Club’s Big Bass Bash benefit tournament, Perry Reservoir. $75 entry fee per angler by March 13 to receive free T-shirt. Check-in at 5 a.m., first cast at 6:30 a.m. registration form at ksufishingteam.com. For more info, contact Parker Davis at (816) 830-9593 or Andrew Easterday at (913) 575-1754.

25 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Melvern Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

JUNE

1 — Glen Elder Youth Fishing Tournament at Waconda Lake. For more information, contact Scott Waters at (785) 545-3345 or by email at scott.waters@ks.gov.

1 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Skiatook. Takeoff/weigh-in at Black Dog Ramp. Entry fee $60 by May 24, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

1-2 — Wakarusa Valley Traditional Rendezvous 40-target 3D archery shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. No compound bows. Registration begins at 8 a.m., entry fee is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Course closes at 3 p.m. each day. Events will be occurring throughout the weekend. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

1-2 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Perry Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Jefferson Points ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

20 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Perry Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

22-23 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

JULY

6-7 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Toronto Lake. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Toronto Point West ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

13 — Catfish Chasers overnight tournament, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek). Check in at main ramp through gate. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. Limited to 40 teams, pre-entry only. Recommended meeting at 7 p.m. July 12, location TBD. Entry must be postmarked by July 3. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Hudson. Takeoff/weigh-in at Salina Lions Club Ramp. Entry fee $60 by July 5, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

20 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $1,600 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

27 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Check-in at ramp at dam. $1,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

27-28 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot and Sunflower State Games 3D archery competition, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

28 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Pomona Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

AUGUST

3 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Clinton Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

3-4 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Eisenhower East ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

10 — 2019 Catfish Chasers Reed Cheverolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. (Missouri River). Weigh-in at French Bottoms ramp. $15,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $500 guaranteed Big Fish. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Civic Arena. $150 pre-entry if postmarked before Aug. 1; $175 after. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

10 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Kaw Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Sarge Creek Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Aug. 2, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

17 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, all-day flathead-only event, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

24-25 — Williamsport Classic 40-target 3D archery shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration begins at 8 a.m., entry fee is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Course closes at 3 p.m. each day. Vendors with archery related products will be present over the weekend. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

24-25 — Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $5,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $250 entry fee if postmarked by Aug. 9; $300 after Aug. 14. Limited to 80 entries. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

SEPTEMBER

7-8 — Catfish Chasers two-day tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Perry Reservoir. Check-in at south state park ramp, entry fee is $125 per day. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

7-8 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Milford Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Farnum Creek Ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

14 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

14 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Fort Gibson Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Toppers Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Sept. 6, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

21 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atchison (Missouri River). Check-in at Atchison city ramp. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

28-29 — Whitetail Warmup regular 40-target 3D shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

OCTOBER

5-6 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, El Dorado Lake. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Sailboat Cove Ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

6 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, lake picked in drawing, pre-entry required. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

12-13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club State Championship, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $120 by Sept. 30, $160 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

2020

APRIL

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

