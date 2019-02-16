3-2-1A at Beloit

Team scores (Top 10 only).

Smith Center 143, Hoisington 119, Beloit 115.5, Minneapolis 108, Republic County 102, Phillipsburg 96.5, Southeast of Saline 79.5, Ellsworth 58, Stockton 50.5, Lyons 46.

Individual results

State qualifiers and finals matches

106

1st Place - Mason Fuller of Beloit

2nd Place - Quentin Boxberger of Hoisington

3rd Place - Gage Carlson of Minneapolis

4th Place - Jonathon Dyke of Belleville-Republic County

1st Place Match — Mason Fuller (Beloit) 17-10, So. over Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 25-12, So. (TF-1.5 5:58 (18-2))

3rd Place Match — Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 27-13, Fr. over Jonathon Dyke (Belleville-Republic County) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 3:00)

113

1st Place - Colton Shoemaker of Smith Center

2nd Place - Markeis Spiller of Stockton

3rd Place - Isaac Richie of Bennington

4th Place - Seth Schneider of Brookville-Ell Saline

1st Place Match — Colton Shoemaker (Smith Center) 31-4, Jr. over Markeis Spiller (Stockton) 9-8, So. (Inj. 0:05)

3rd Place Match — Isaac Richie (Bennington) 8-1, Sr. over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 20-12, . (Fall 0:59)

120

1st Place - Austin Roth of Minneapolis

2nd Place - Kaleb Talkington of Belleville-Republic County

3rd Place - Aaron Lenker of Phillipsburg

4th Place - Dominic Davis of Lyons

1st Place Match — Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 25-8, Sr. over Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 32-6, So. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match — Aaron Lenker (Phillipsburg) 21-6, . over Dominic Davis (Lyons) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 0:28)

126

1st Place - Jacob Sisson of Phillipsburg

2nd Place - Tyson Hall of Ellsworth

3rd Place - Joe Stocker of Smith Center

4th Place - Dayton Randall of Minneapolis

1st Place Match — Jacob Sisson (Phillipsburg) 26-5, . over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 27-15, . (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match — Joe Stocker (Smith Center) 18-15, Sr. over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 16-24, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

132

1st Place - Tate Kadel of Beloit

2nd Place - Chris Goans of Lyons

3rd Place - Austin Niblock of Phillipsburg

4th Place - Trenton Howell of Stockton

1st Place Match — Tate Kadel (Beloit) 32-6, Fr. over Chris Goans (Lyons) 22-3, Sr. (Fall 3:51)

3rd Place Match — Austin Niblock (Phillipsburg) 25-9, . over Trenton Howell (Stockton) 14-16, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

138

1st Place - Tristin Hauck of Minneapolis

2nd Place - Jaden Atwood of Smith Center

3rd Place - Irlick Moreno of Lyons

4th Place - Holden Smart of Salina-St. Johns Millitary

1st Place Match — Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 35-2, Sr. over Jaden Atwood (Smith Center) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match — Irlick Moreno (Lyons) 24-10, Sr. over Holden Smart (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 8-10, So. (Fall 2:46)

145

1st Place - Chantz Vath of Lincoln

2nd Place - Matthew Rodriguez of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline

3rd Place - Dayne Yott of Hoisington

4th Place - Morgan Kelley of Ellsworth

1st Place Match — Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 33-3, Jr. over Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 24-2, Fr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match — Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 15-7, Jr. over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-17, Jr. (Fall 3:37)

152

1st Place - Zane Colson of Mankato-Rock Hills

2nd Place - Jacob Conrad of Smith Center

3rd Place - Dominic Holthaus of Salina-St. Johns Millitary

4th Place - Andrew Hubert of Belleville-Republic County

1st Place Match — Zane Colson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 35-0, Sr. over Jacob Conrad (Smith Center) 25-17, Jr. (Fall 4:30)

3rd Place Match — Dominic Holthaus (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 25-3, Jr. over Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 29-16, Fr. (MD 11-2)

160

1st Place - Rudy Rodriguez of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline

2nd Place - Dylan Stewart of Sterling

3rd Place - Aaron Moss of Smith Center

4th Place - Matt Kirkerndall of Logan

1st Place Match — Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 30-2, Sr. over Dylan Stewart (Sterling) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 3:57)

3rd Place Match — Aaron Moss (Smith Center) 25-15, Jr. over Matt Kirkerndall (Logan) 22-17, . (Dec 7-2)

170

1st Place - Joshua Ball of Hoisington

2nd Place - Layne Wilton of Bennington

3rd Place - Ethan Peterson of Smith Center

4th Place - Jeremiah Minkler of Phillipsburg

1st Place Match — Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 36-5, So. over Layne Wilton (Bennington) 30-9, Sr. (Fall 1:12)

3rd Place Match — Ethan Peterson (Smith Center) 23-17, Sr. over Jeremiah Minkler (Phillipsburg) 20-15, . (Fall 3:32)

182

1st Place - Tyson Villalpando of Minneapolis

2nd Place - Sterling Harp of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline

3rd Place - Brell Spiess of Smith Center

4th Place - Braden Burks of Beloit

1st Place Match — Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 29-0, Sr. over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-4, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match — Brell Spiess (Smith Center) 26-16, Jr. over Braden Burks (Beloit) 19-15, Fr. (Fall 1:40)

195

1st Place - Wyatt Pedigo of Hoisington

2nd Place - River Paul of Beloit

3rd Place - Colby Beer of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline

4th Place - Mason Simmons of Belleville-Republic County

1st Place Match — Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 35-1, Jr. over River Paul (Beloit) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match — Colby Beer (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 27-9, Sr. over Mason Simmons (Belleville-Republic County) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

220

1st Place - Nick Davenport of Brookville-Ell Saline

2nd Place - Creighton Johnson of Beloit

3rd Place - Laithen Shocklee of Stafford

4th Place - Tra Barrientes of Sylvan-Lucas Unified

1st Place Match — Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 36-0, Sr. over Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 31-8, Jr. (Fall 5:59)

3rd Place Match — Laithen Shocklee (Stafford) 28-7, Sr. over Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 28-13, So. (Fall 5:00)

285

1st Place - Eyann Zimmerman of Belleville-Republic County

2nd Place - Riley Philbern of Hoisington

3rd Place - Tyler Walford of Ellsworth

4th Place - Rylan Hays of Phillipsburg

1st Place Match — Eyann Zimmerman (Belleville-Republic County) 36-4, Jr. over Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:43)

3rd Place Match — Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 30-3, Jr. over Rylan Hays (Phillipsburg) 20-13, . (Fall 3:28)

Class 3-2-1A at WaKeeney

Team scores (top 10 only)

Colby 168, Plainville 122, Norton 121.5, Hoxie 112, Oberlin 93, Cimarron 91, Ellis 90, Hill City 81.5, Oakley 76, Wichita County 65.

Individual results

(State qualifiers and finals matches).

106

1st Place - Tyler Voss of Colby

2nd Place - Reece Grafel of Oberlin-Decatur Community

3rd Place - DJ Knox of Goodland

4th Place - Darius Shields of Norton Community

1st Place Match — Tyler Voss (Colby) 36-7, Fr. over Reece Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 25-5, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match — DJ Knox (Goodland) 34-11, Fr. over Darius Shields (Norton Community) 29-11, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

113

1st Place - Jesse Mackey of Plainville

2nd Place - Breckin Sauvage of Oberlin-Decatur Community

3rd Place - Sam Pyle of Ellis

4th Place - Brody Kaup of Goodland

1st Place Match — Jesse Mackey (Plainville) 17-14, Fr. over Breckin Sauvage (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 17-11, Fr. (Fall 3:15)

3rd Place Match — Sam Pyle (Ellis) 16-16, So. over Brody Kaup (Goodland) 14-13, So. (Fall 0:31)

120

1st Place - Drew Bell of Hoxie

2nd Place - Garin Cooper of St. Francis

3rd Place - Aiden Cook of Colby

4th Place - Aidan Hockman of Hill City

1st Place Match — Drew Bell (Hoxie) 32-5, Fr. over Garin Cooper (St. Francis) 28-5, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match — Aiden Cook (Colby) 28-14, Fr. over Aidan Hockman (Hill City) 17-17, Fr. (Dec 10-5)

126

1st Place - Alec Segarra of Hill City

2nd Place - Drew Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community

3rd Place - Camdyn Unterseher of Norton Community

4th Place - Adam McPhail of Cimarron

1st Place Match — Alec Segarra (Hill City) 33-4, Sr. over Drew Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 3:20)

3rd Place Match — Camdyn Unterseher (Norton Community) 27-8, Jr. over Adam McPhail (Cimarron) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

132

1st Place - Dylan Weimer of Hoxie

2nd Place - Tiernan Poling of St. Francis

3rd Place - Eric Cain of Oakley

4th Place - Eli Reling of Quinter

1st Place Match — Dylan Weimer (Hoxie) 32-6, Jr. over Tiernan Poling (St. Francis) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match — Eric Cain (Oakley) 25-13, So. over Eli Reling (Quinter) 10-4, Sr. (Fall 2:57)

138

1st Place - Kurt Schroeder of Colby

2nd Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County

3rd Place - Aidan Stephenson of Oakley

4th Place - Bryce Ashbaugh of Hill City

1st Place Match — Kurt Schroeder (Colby) 31-7, Sr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County) 22-12, So. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match — Aidan Stephenson (Oakley) 25-8, Jr. over Bryce Ashbaugh (Hill City) 27-11, Sr. (Fall 0:39)

145

1st Place - Aidan Baalman of Hoxie

2nd Place - Brandon Rohr of Plainville

3rd Place - Mason Gottschalk of Ellis

4th Place - Dylan Goss of Norton Community

1st Place Match — Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 32-10, So. over Brandon Rohr (Plainville) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 11-8)

3rd Place Match — Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 19-14, Fr. over Dylan Goss (Norton Community) 15-18, Sr. (Fall 0:52)

152

1st Place - Konnor Pfeifer of Ellis

2nd Place - Jesse Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County

3rd Place - Cade Lanning of Colby

4th Place - Ben Hansen of Plainville

1st Place Match — Konnor Pfeifer (Ellis) 33-6, So. over Jesse Gardner (Leoti-Wichita County) 26-2, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match — Cade Lanning (Colby) 21-18, Jr. over Ben Hansen (Plainville) 27-11, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

160

1st Place - Dayton Porsch of Hoxie

2nd Place - Tate Seabolt of Cimarron

3rd Place - Gavon Uehlin of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Brandon Vacura of Norton Community

1st Place Match — Dayton Porsch (Hoxie) 37-1, Sr. over Tate Seabolt (Cimarron) 30-3, So. (Fall 1:43)

3rd Place Match — Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 17-6, So. over Brandon Vacura (Norton Community) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

170

1st Place - Jordan Finnesy of Plainville

2nd Place - Morgan Rains of Oakley

3rd Place - Cole Amlong of Norton Community

4th Place - Jayce Hamel of Hill City

1st Place Match — Jordan Finnesy (Plainville) 34-2, Jr. over Morgan Rains (Oakley) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 11-7)

3rd Place Match — Cole Amlong (Norton Community) 25-6, Jr. over Jayce Hamel (Hill City) 28-7, So. (Dec 8-6)

182

1st Place - Tanner Johnson of Holcomb

2nd Place - Dylan Newton of Cimarron

3rd Place - Kory Finley of Colby

4th Place - Shadyron Blanka of St. Francis

1st Place Match — Tanner Johnson (Holcomb) 27-1, Sr. over Dylan Newton (Cimarron) 28-2, Sr. (Fall 4:18)

3rd Place Match — Kory Finley (Colby) 35-11, Sr. over Shadyron Blanka (St. Francis) 25-9, So. (Fall 1:22)

195

1st Place - Hagan Booi of Colby

2nd Place - Ryan Junkermeier of Plainville

3rd Place - Judson Wiltfong of Norton Community

4th Place - Dawson Holub of Goodland

1st Place Match — Hagan Booi (Colby) 36-6, So. over Ryan Junkermeier (Plainville) 27-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match — Judson Wiltfong (Norton Community) 28-10, Jr. over Dawson Holub (Goodland) 27-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

220

1st Place - Hayden Wiltfong of Norton Community

2nd Place - Tucker Branum of Colby

3rd Place - Reegon Witt of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Dillon Dunn of WaKeeney-Trego Community

1st Place Match — Hayden Wiltfong (Norton Community) 28-2, Sr. over Tucker Branum (Colby) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

3rd Place Match — Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 36-6, Sr. over Dillon Dunn (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

285

1st Place - Hadley Panzer of Lakin

2nd Place - Parker Opat of WaKeeney-Trego Community

3rd Place - Declan Ryan of Colby

4th Place - Jesse Hermosillo of Leoti-Wichita County

1st Place Match — Hadley Panzer (Lakin) 35-0, Jr. over Parker Opat (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 33-8, Jr. (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match — Declan Ryan (Colby) 30-13, So. over Jesse Hermosillo (Leoti-Wichita County) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 4:26)