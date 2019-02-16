3-2-1A at Beloit
Team scores (Top 10 only).
Smith Center 143, Hoisington 119, Beloit 115.5, Minneapolis 108, Republic County 102, Phillipsburg 96.5, Southeast of Saline 79.5, Ellsworth 58, Stockton 50.5, Lyons 46.
Individual results
State qualifiers and finals matches
106
1st Place - Mason Fuller of Beloit
2nd Place - Quentin Boxberger of Hoisington
3rd Place - Gage Carlson of Minneapolis
4th Place - Jonathon Dyke of Belleville-Republic County
1st Place Match — Mason Fuller (Beloit) 17-10, So. over Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 25-12, So. (TF-1.5 5:58 (18-2))
3rd Place Match — Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 27-13, Fr. over Jonathon Dyke (Belleville-Republic County) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
113
1st Place - Colton Shoemaker of Smith Center
2nd Place - Markeis Spiller of Stockton
3rd Place - Isaac Richie of Bennington
4th Place - Seth Schneider of Brookville-Ell Saline
1st Place Match — Colton Shoemaker (Smith Center) 31-4, Jr. over Markeis Spiller (Stockton) 9-8, So. (Inj. 0:05)
3rd Place Match — Isaac Richie (Bennington) 8-1, Sr. over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 20-12, . (Fall 0:59)
120
1st Place - Austin Roth of Minneapolis
2nd Place - Kaleb Talkington of Belleville-Republic County
3rd Place - Aaron Lenker of Phillipsburg
4th Place - Dominic Davis of Lyons
1st Place Match — Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 25-8, Sr. over Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 32-6, So. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match — Aaron Lenker (Phillipsburg) 21-6, . over Dominic Davis (Lyons) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
126
1st Place - Jacob Sisson of Phillipsburg
2nd Place - Tyson Hall of Ellsworth
3rd Place - Joe Stocker of Smith Center
4th Place - Dayton Randall of Minneapolis
1st Place Match — Jacob Sisson (Phillipsburg) 26-5, . over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 27-15, . (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match — Joe Stocker (Smith Center) 18-15, Sr. over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 16-24, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
132
1st Place - Tate Kadel of Beloit
2nd Place - Chris Goans of Lyons
3rd Place - Austin Niblock of Phillipsburg
4th Place - Trenton Howell of Stockton
1st Place Match — Tate Kadel (Beloit) 32-6, Fr. over Chris Goans (Lyons) 22-3, Sr. (Fall 3:51)
3rd Place Match — Austin Niblock (Phillipsburg) 25-9, . over Trenton Howell (Stockton) 14-16, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
138
1st Place - Tristin Hauck of Minneapolis
2nd Place - Jaden Atwood of Smith Center
3rd Place - Irlick Moreno of Lyons
4th Place - Holden Smart of Salina-St. Johns Millitary
1st Place Match — Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 35-2, Sr. over Jaden Atwood (Smith Center) 32-8, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match — Irlick Moreno (Lyons) 24-10, Sr. over Holden Smart (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 8-10, So. (Fall 2:46)
145
1st Place - Chantz Vath of Lincoln
2nd Place - Matthew Rodriguez of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline
3rd Place - Dayne Yott of Hoisington
4th Place - Morgan Kelley of Ellsworth
1st Place Match — Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 33-3, Jr. over Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 24-2, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match — Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 15-7, Jr. over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-17, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
152
1st Place - Zane Colson of Mankato-Rock Hills
2nd Place - Jacob Conrad of Smith Center
3rd Place - Dominic Holthaus of Salina-St. Johns Millitary
4th Place - Andrew Hubert of Belleville-Republic County
1st Place Match — Zane Colson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 35-0, Sr. over Jacob Conrad (Smith Center) 25-17, Jr. (Fall 4:30)
3rd Place Match — Dominic Holthaus (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 25-3, Jr. over Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 29-16, Fr. (MD 11-2)
160
1st Place - Rudy Rodriguez of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline
2nd Place - Dylan Stewart of Sterling
3rd Place - Aaron Moss of Smith Center
4th Place - Matt Kirkerndall of Logan
1st Place Match — Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 30-2, Sr. over Dylan Stewart (Sterling) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 3:57)
3rd Place Match — Aaron Moss (Smith Center) 25-15, Jr. over Matt Kirkerndall (Logan) 22-17, . (Dec 7-2)
170
1st Place - Joshua Ball of Hoisington
2nd Place - Layne Wilton of Bennington
3rd Place - Ethan Peterson of Smith Center
4th Place - Jeremiah Minkler of Phillipsburg
1st Place Match — Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 36-5, So. over Layne Wilton (Bennington) 30-9, Sr. (Fall 1:12)
3rd Place Match — Ethan Peterson (Smith Center) 23-17, Sr. over Jeremiah Minkler (Phillipsburg) 20-15, . (Fall 3:32)
182
1st Place - Tyson Villalpando of Minneapolis
2nd Place - Sterling Harp of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline
3rd Place - Brell Spiess of Smith Center
4th Place - Braden Burks of Beloit
1st Place Match — Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 29-0, Sr. over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-4, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match — Brell Spiess (Smith Center) 26-16, Jr. over Braden Burks (Beloit) 19-15, Fr. (Fall 1:40)
195
1st Place - Wyatt Pedigo of Hoisington
2nd Place - River Paul of Beloit
3rd Place - Colby Beer of Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline
4th Place - Mason Simmons of Belleville-Republic County
1st Place Match — Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 35-1, Jr. over River Paul (Beloit) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
3rd Place Match — Colby Beer (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 27-9, Sr. over Mason Simmons (Belleville-Republic County) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
220
1st Place - Nick Davenport of Brookville-Ell Saline
2nd Place - Creighton Johnson of Beloit
3rd Place - Laithen Shocklee of Stafford
4th Place - Tra Barrientes of Sylvan-Lucas Unified
1st Place Match — Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 36-0, Sr. over Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 31-8, Jr. (Fall 5:59)
3rd Place Match — Laithen Shocklee (Stafford) 28-7, Sr. over Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 28-13, So. (Fall 5:00)
285
1st Place - Eyann Zimmerman of Belleville-Republic County
2nd Place - Riley Philbern of Hoisington
3rd Place - Tyler Walford of Ellsworth
4th Place - Rylan Hays of Phillipsburg
1st Place Match — Eyann Zimmerman (Belleville-Republic County) 36-4, Jr. over Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match — Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 30-3, Jr. over Rylan Hays (Phillipsburg) 20-13, . (Fall 3:28)
Class 3-2-1A at WaKeeney
Team scores (top 10 only)
Colby 168, Plainville 122, Norton 121.5, Hoxie 112, Oberlin 93, Cimarron 91, Ellis 90, Hill City 81.5, Oakley 76, Wichita County 65.
Individual results
(State qualifiers and finals matches).
106
1st Place - Tyler Voss of Colby
2nd Place - Reece Grafel of Oberlin-Decatur Community
3rd Place - DJ Knox of Goodland
4th Place - Darius Shields of Norton Community
1st Place Match — Tyler Voss (Colby) 36-7, Fr. over Reece Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 25-5, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match — DJ Knox (Goodland) 34-11, Fr. over Darius Shields (Norton Community) 29-11, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
113
1st Place - Jesse Mackey of Plainville
2nd Place - Breckin Sauvage of Oberlin-Decatur Community
3rd Place - Sam Pyle of Ellis
4th Place - Brody Kaup of Goodland
1st Place Match — Jesse Mackey (Plainville) 17-14, Fr. over Breckin Sauvage (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 17-11, Fr. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match — Sam Pyle (Ellis) 16-16, So. over Brody Kaup (Goodland) 14-13, So. (Fall 0:31)
120
1st Place - Drew Bell of Hoxie
2nd Place - Garin Cooper of St. Francis
3rd Place - Aiden Cook of Colby
4th Place - Aidan Hockman of Hill City
1st Place Match — Drew Bell (Hoxie) 32-5, Fr. over Garin Cooper (St. Francis) 28-5, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match — Aiden Cook (Colby) 28-14, Fr. over Aidan Hockman (Hill City) 17-17, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
126
1st Place - Alec Segarra of Hill City
2nd Place - Drew Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community
3rd Place - Camdyn Unterseher of Norton Community
4th Place - Adam McPhail of Cimarron
1st Place Match — Alec Segarra (Hill City) 33-4, Sr. over Drew Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 3:20)
3rd Place Match — Camdyn Unterseher (Norton Community) 27-8, Jr. over Adam McPhail (Cimarron) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
132
1st Place - Dylan Weimer of Hoxie
2nd Place - Tiernan Poling of St. Francis
3rd Place - Eric Cain of Oakley
4th Place - Eli Reling of Quinter
1st Place Match — Dylan Weimer (Hoxie) 32-6, Jr. over Tiernan Poling (St. Francis) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match — Eric Cain (Oakley) 25-13, So. over Eli Reling (Quinter) 10-4, Sr. (Fall 2:57)
138
1st Place - Kurt Schroeder of Colby
2nd Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County
3rd Place - Aidan Stephenson of Oakley
4th Place - Bryce Ashbaugh of Hill City
1st Place Match — Kurt Schroeder (Colby) 31-7, Sr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County) 22-12, So. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match — Aidan Stephenson (Oakley) 25-8, Jr. over Bryce Ashbaugh (Hill City) 27-11, Sr. (Fall 0:39)
145
1st Place - Aidan Baalman of Hoxie
2nd Place - Brandon Rohr of Plainville
3rd Place - Mason Gottschalk of Ellis
4th Place - Dylan Goss of Norton Community
1st Place Match — Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 32-10, So. over Brandon Rohr (Plainville) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 11-8)
3rd Place Match — Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 19-14, Fr. over Dylan Goss (Norton Community) 15-18, Sr. (Fall 0:52)
152
1st Place - Konnor Pfeifer of Ellis
2nd Place - Jesse Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County
3rd Place - Cade Lanning of Colby
4th Place - Ben Hansen of Plainville
1st Place Match — Konnor Pfeifer (Ellis) 33-6, So. over Jesse Gardner (Leoti-Wichita County) 26-2, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match — Cade Lanning (Colby) 21-18, Jr. over Ben Hansen (Plainville) 27-11, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
160
1st Place - Dayton Porsch of Hoxie
2nd Place - Tate Seabolt of Cimarron
3rd Place - Gavon Uehlin of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Brandon Vacura of Norton Community
1st Place Match — Dayton Porsch (Hoxie) 37-1, Sr. over Tate Seabolt (Cimarron) 30-3, So. (Fall 1:43)
3rd Place Match — Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 17-6, So. over Brandon Vacura (Norton Community) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
170
1st Place - Jordan Finnesy of Plainville
2nd Place - Morgan Rains of Oakley
3rd Place - Cole Amlong of Norton Community
4th Place - Jayce Hamel of Hill City
1st Place Match — Jordan Finnesy (Plainville) 34-2, Jr. over Morgan Rains (Oakley) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match — Cole Amlong (Norton Community) 25-6, Jr. over Jayce Hamel (Hill City) 28-7, So. (Dec 8-6)
182
1st Place - Tanner Johnson of Holcomb
2nd Place - Dylan Newton of Cimarron
3rd Place - Kory Finley of Colby
4th Place - Shadyron Blanka of St. Francis
1st Place Match — Tanner Johnson (Holcomb) 27-1, Sr. over Dylan Newton (Cimarron) 28-2, Sr. (Fall 4:18)
3rd Place Match — Kory Finley (Colby) 35-11, Sr. over Shadyron Blanka (St. Francis) 25-9, So. (Fall 1:22)
195
1st Place - Hagan Booi of Colby
2nd Place - Ryan Junkermeier of Plainville
3rd Place - Judson Wiltfong of Norton Community
4th Place - Dawson Holub of Goodland
1st Place Match — Hagan Booi (Colby) 36-6, So. over Ryan Junkermeier (Plainville) 27-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match — Judson Wiltfong (Norton Community) 28-10, Jr. over Dawson Holub (Goodland) 27-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
220
1st Place - Hayden Wiltfong of Norton Community
2nd Place - Tucker Branum of Colby
3rd Place - Reegon Witt of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Dillon Dunn of WaKeeney-Trego Community
1st Place Match — Hayden Wiltfong (Norton Community) 28-2, Sr. over Tucker Branum (Colby) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match — Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 36-6, Sr. over Dillon Dunn (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
285
1st Place - Hadley Panzer of Lakin
2nd Place - Parker Opat of WaKeeney-Trego Community
3rd Place - Declan Ryan of Colby
4th Place - Jesse Hermosillo of Leoti-Wichita County
1st Place Match — Hadley Panzer (Lakin) 35-0, Jr. over Parker Opat (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 33-8, Jr. (Fall 3:10)
3rd Place Match — Declan Ryan (Colby) 30-13, So. over Jesse Hermosillo (Leoti-Wichita County) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 4:26)