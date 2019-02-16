ARK CITY — The Hays High School wrestling team will send six wrestlers to the Class 5A state wrestling championships next week in Park City.

Four qualified Saturday via fourth-place showings in the 5A regional, hosted by Arkansas City. The other two were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Kreighton Meyers qualified at 160 pounds after falling to Maize’s Carson Wheeler in the third-place match. Meyers enters the state finale with a 30-12 record.

Gavin Meyers qualified at 182 pounds, falling in the third-place match to McPherson’s Landon Frantz. Meyers is 15-4 this season.

Gavin Nutting qualified at 220 pounds, dropping a 10-5 decision against Ark City’s Maximus Shannon. Nutting is 30-13.

Logan Schulte qualified at 285 pounds, entering state with a 23-8 mark. Schulte dropped a close 2-1 decision in the third-place match Saturday, losing to Maize’s Jake Quiggle.

At 170 pounds, Chase Voth qualified with a fifth-place showing, winning his final match 13-2 over McPherson’s Jonah Clarke. And at 195 pounds, Cole Schroeder was sixth, and will enter state with a 25-5 mark.

The state tournament begins Friday morning at Hartman Arena.

Updated at 7:32 with two more placers for Indians.