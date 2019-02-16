STOCKTON — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls’ and boys’ basketball teams completed an MCL sweep Friday night in Stockton.

The TMP girls captured a 58-46 victory against the Tigers, pulling away after the first quarter, leading by more than 20 in the second half.

The win pushes the Monarchs to 14-4 overall and 8-0 in league play with Plainville coming to town for a Tuesday date at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Stockton fell to 7-12 overall and 1-8 in league play.

The Monarchs were led by Emily Schippers’ 17 points, while Jillian Lowe cashed in 12 and Kyleigh Allen 11.

Olivia Dix led Stockton with 15 points, while Jana Griffin chipped in 14.

In the boys’ game, the Monarchs overcame a hot start for the Tigers, climbing back from seven- and six-point deficits to lead by four at halftime.

A big run in the second half proved to be the difference for TMP as the Monarchs led by as much as 18, improving their record to 10-9 overall and 5-3 in MCL play. Stockton fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in league play.

Stockton standout Brady Beougher led all scorers with 19, while the Monarchs produced a balanced effort with no one in double digits.

Jackson Schulte and Jared Mayers with nine points each led nine Monarch scorers.

Girls

TMP 58, Stockton 46

TMP 12 23 15 8 — 58

Stockton 12 10 4 20 — 46

T — Schippers 17, Lowe 12, Lane 8, Balthazor 1, Riedel 3, Allen 11, Dewit 2, Wasinger 4.

S — Griffin 14, Dix 15, Bellerive 6, Plumer 7, Hamilton 2, Odle 2.

Boys

TMP 52, Stockton 34

TMP 11 14 16 11 — 52

Stockton 14 7 6 7 — 34

T — Lang 6, Jacobs 2, Karlin 2, Schulte 9, Kreutzer 2, Ginther 8, Karlin 8, Johnson 6, Mayers 9.

S — Beougher 19, B. Rogers 3, T. Rogers 3, Means 5, Hamel 2, Conyac 2.