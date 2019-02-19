Prep boxscores
Monday
Girls
TMP 56, Plainville 51
Plainville 8 16 7 20 — 51
TMP-Marian 15 6 15 20 — 56
Plainville — Hovis 2, Kaiser 4, Friend 5, Dewey 28, Nuss 2, Augustine 2, McClellan 8.
TMP-Marian — Schippers 15, Lowe 15, Lane 6, Riedel 11, Hamel 7, DeWitt 2.
Wheatland-Grinnell 45
Greeley County 35
Greeley County 4 9 11 15 — 35
Wheatland-Grinnell 7 10 13 15 — 45
GC — Youmans 8, Brandl 10, Crotinger 12, Reynolds 2, Leubers 3.
WG — Mong 8, Bernbeck 4, Schultz 2, Zimmerman 18, Vincent 4, Holaday 9.
Quinter 60, Wallace County 44
Wallace County 6 17 16 5 — 44
Quinter 20 14 14 12 — 60
WC — Chaney 4, Corman 10, Perry 8, Springsteel 5, Kuhlman 6, Hennick 11.
Q — Gruenbacher 15, Gillespie 6, Charles 16, Selensky 5, Getz 18.
Lakeside 34, Hill City 29
Hill City 7 2 5 15 — 29
Lakeside 12 5 7 10 — 34
HC — Underhill 2, Keith 11, Pimlott 11, Born 5.
L — Geisler 2, Pearce 7, Bergmann 11, LaRocque 5, Grady 3, Hake 2, Hennes 4.
Stockton 65, Palco 17
Palco 2 4 4 7 — 17
Stockton 22 13 18 12 — 65
P — Mar. Towns 10, Mad. Towns 2, Benoit 2, Wells 3.
S — Hamilton 5, Bellerive 12, Dix 14, Plumer 19, Griffin 15.
Norton 42, Trego 35
Trego 7 15 6 7 — 35
Norton 16 8 6 12 — 42
T — Shubert 16, Walt 7, Malinowsky 3, Pfannenstiel 5, Frost 4.
N — T. Hauser 11, Kuhn 7, Hartwell 8, Bailey 2, Hauser 6, Engelbert 8.
Boys
Plainville 63, TMP 60
Plainville 17 14 16 16 — 63
TMP-Marian 20 10 20 10 — 60
Plainville — Casey 32, Dewey 4, VanSchuyver 1, Hays 7, Copeland 17, Yost 2.
TMP-Marian — Stoecklein 6, Lang 3, Jacobs 5, B. Karlin 3, Schulte 10, Kreutzer 4, Ginther 7, Karlin 10, Johnson 4, Mayers 8.
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26
Natoma 4 7 5 10 — 26
Sylvan-Lucas 9 16 10 16 — 51
N — Dickerson 11, Ostmeyer 2, E. Dickerson 6, Engling 4, Martinez 3.
SL — Batchman 8, Huehl 9, Barrientes 17, Huehl 8, Hitter 2, Meyer 5, Louse 2.
Norton 58, Trego 45
Trego 8 16 6 15 — 45
Norton 17 15 11 15 — 58
T — Ko. Schubert 3, Russell 10, Ke. Schubert 13, Minson 11, Desormiers 8.
N — Melvin 6, Haresnape 5, Jones 10, Gruwell 8, Koerperich 10, Schrum 13, Ruder 2, Smith 4.
Prep scores
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
BOYS
LEBO REGIONAL
Marais des Cygnes at Lebo
LITTLE RIVER REGIONAL
Little River 69, Fairfield 22
ONAGA REGIONAL
Wetmore 68, Troy 52
SYLVAN GROVE REGIONAL
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26
GIRLS
ARGONIA REGIONAL
Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33
Norwich 57, Udall 35
Oxford at South Haven
CHETOPA REGIONAL
Chetopa 45, Altoona Midway 17
Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Central Burden 25
COLDWATER REGIONAL
Attica 43, South Barber 42
Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29
Cunningham 74, Ashland 30
GRAINFIELD REGIONAL
Quinter 60, Sharon Springs 44
Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Tribune 35
HILL CITY REGIONAL
Lakeside 34, Hill City 29
Osborne 43, Logan 29
Stockton 65, Palco 17
JETMORE REGIONAL
Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29
Ingalls 62, Macksville 43
Deerfield at Kinsley
LEBO REGIONAL
Marais des Cygnes at Lebo
LITTLE RIVER REGIONAL
Little River 55, Stafford 31
St. John 47, Fairfield 39
Chase at Pretty Prairie
MONTEZUMA REGIONAL
Satanta 69, Rolla 44
Fowler at Moscow
MOUNDRIDGE REGIONAL
Berean Academy 51, Peabody 15
Moundridge 62, Burrton 23
Rosalia Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26
ONAGA REGIONAL
Doniphan West 60, Onaga 35
Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38
Troy 35, Wetmore 29
OLPE REGIONAL
Hartford 54, Madison-Hamilton 27
Southern Coffey 57, Crest 43
REXFORD REGIONAL
Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14
St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25
SOLOMON REGIONAL
Lincoln 34, Tescott 29
Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42
Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35
SYLVAN GROVE REGIONAL
Victoria 54, Wilson 31
Sylvan-Lucas 44, LaCrosse 36
WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27
Hanover 61, Linn 23
Washington County at Blue Valley Randolph
State Boys
Maize 66, Salina South 43
Marion 68, Bennington 45
McPherson 84, Augusta 70
Minneapolis 67, Russelll 46
Norton 58, Trego 45
Plainville 63, TMP-Marian 60
Salina Central 80, Newton 43
Southeast of Saline 58, Ell-Saline 51
STATE GIRLS
Bennington 42, Marion 32
Maize 42, Salina South 41
McPherson 38, Augusta 14
Newton 58, Salina Central 47
Norton 42, Trego 35
Russell 49, Minneapolis 31
Southeast of Saline 36, Ell-Saline 18
TMP-Marian 56, Plainville 51