Tuesday

Feb 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM


Prep boxscores

Monday

Girls

TMP 56, Plainville 51

Plainville 8 16 7 20 — 51

TMP-Marian 15 6 15 20 — 56

Plainville — Hovis 2, Kaiser 4, Friend 5, Dewey 28, Nuss 2, Augustine 2, McClellan 8.

TMP-Marian — Schippers 15, Lowe 15, Lane 6, Riedel 11, Hamel 7, DeWitt 2.

Wheatland-Grinnell 45

Greeley County 35

Greeley County 4 9 11 15 — 35

Wheatland-Grinnell 7 10 13 15 — 45

GC — Youmans 8, Brandl 10, Crotinger 12, Reynolds 2, Leubers 3.

WG — Mong 8, Bernbeck 4, Schultz 2, Zimmerman 18, Vincent 4, Holaday 9.

Quinter 60, Wallace County 44

Wallace County 6 17 16 5 — 44

Quinter 20 14 14 12 — 60

WC — Chaney 4, Corman 10, Perry 8, Springsteel 5, Kuhlman 6, Hennick 11.

Q — Gruenbacher 15, Gillespie 6, Charles 16, Selensky 5, Getz 18.

Lakeside 34, Hill City 29

Hill City 7 2 5 15 — 29

Lakeside 12 5 7 10 — 34

HC — Underhill 2, Keith 11, Pimlott 11, Born 5.

L — Geisler 2, Pearce 7, Bergmann 11, LaRocque 5, Grady 3, Hake 2, Hennes 4.

Stockton 65, Palco 17

Palco 2 4 4 7 — 17

Stockton 22 13 18 12 — 65

P — Mar. Towns 10, Mad. Towns 2, Benoit 2, Wells 3.

S — Hamilton 5, Bellerive 12, Dix 14, Plumer 19, Griffin 15.

Norton 42, Trego 35

Trego 7 15 6 7 — 35

Norton 16 8 6 12 — 42

T — Shubert 16, Walt 7, Malinowsky 3, Pfannenstiel 5, Frost 4.

N — T. Hauser 11, Kuhn 7, Hartwell 8, Bailey 2, Hauser 6, Engelbert 8.

Boys

Plainville 63, TMP 60

Plainville 17 14 16 16 — 63

TMP-Marian 20 10 20 10 — 60

Plainville — Casey 32, Dewey 4, VanSchuyver 1, Hays 7, Copeland 17, Yost 2.

TMP-Marian — Stoecklein 6, Lang 3, Jacobs 5, B. Karlin 3, Schulte 10, Kreutzer 4, Ginther 7, Karlin 10, Johnson 4, Mayers 8.

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26

Natoma 4 7 5 10 — 26

Sylvan-Lucas 9 16 10 16 — 51

N — Dickerson 11, Ostmeyer 2, E. Dickerson 6, Engling 4, Martinez 3.

SL — Batchman 8, Huehl 9, Barrientes 17, Huehl 8, Hitter 2, Meyer 5, Louse 2.

Norton 58, Trego 45

Trego 8 16 6 15 — 45

Norton 17 15 11 15 — 58

T — Ko. Schubert 3, Russell 10, Ke. Schubert 13, Minson 11, Desormiers 8.

N — Melvin 6, Haresnape 5, Jones 10, Gruwell 8, Koerperich 10, Schrum 13, Ruder 2, Smith 4.

Prep scores

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

BOYS

LEBO REGIONAL

Marais des Cygnes at Lebo

LITTLE RIVER REGIONAL

Little River 69, Fairfield 22

ONAGA REGIONAL

Wetmore 68, Troy 52

SYLVAN GROVE REGIONAL

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26

GIRLS

ARGONIA REGIONAL

Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33

Norwich 57, Udall 35

Oxford at South Haven

CHETOPA REGIONAL

Chetopa 45, Altoona Midway 17

Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Central Burden 25

COLDWATER REGIONAL

Attica 43, South Barber 42

Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29

Cunningham 74, Ashland 30

GRAINFIELD REGIONAL

Quinter 60, Sharon Springs 44

Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Tribune 35

HILL CITY REGIONAL

Lakeside 34, Hill City 29

Osborne 43, Logan 29

Stockton 65, Palco 17

JETMORE REGIONAL

Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29

Ingalls 62, Macksville 43

Deerfield at Kinsley

LEBO REGIONAL

Marais des Cygnes at Lebo

LITTLE RIVER REGIONAL

Little River 55, Stafford 31

St. John 47, Fairfield 39

Chase at Pretty Prairie

MONTEZUMA REGIONAL

Satanta 69, Rolla 44

Fowler at Moscow

MOUNDRIDGE REGIONAL

Berean Academy 51, Peabody 15

Moundridge 62, Burrton 23

Rosalia Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26

ONAGA REGIONAL

Doniphan West 60, Onaga 35

Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38

Troy 35, Wetmore 29

OLPE REGIONAL

Hartford 54, Madison-Hamilton 27

Southern Coffey 57, Crest 43

REXFORD REGIONAL

Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14

St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25

SOLOMON REGIONAL

Lincoln 34, Tescott 29

Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42

Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35

SYLVAN GROVE REGIONAL

Victoria 54, Wilson 31

Sylvan-Lucas 44, LaCrosse 36

WASHINGTON REGIONAL

Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27

Hanover 61, Linn 23

Washington County at Blue Valley Randolph

State Boys

Maize 66, Salina South 43

Marion 68, Bennington 45

McPherson 84, Augusta 70

Minneapolis 67, Russelll 46

Norton 58, Trego 45

Plainville 63, TMP-Marian 60

Salina Central 80, Newton 43

Southeast of Saline 58, Ell-Saline 51

STATE GIRLS

Bennington 42, Marion 32

Maize 42, Salina South 41

McPherson 38, Augusta 14

Newton 58, Salina Central 47

Norton 42, Trego 35

Russell 49, Minneapolis 31

Southeast of Saline 36, Ell-Saline 18

TMP-Marian 56, Plainville 51