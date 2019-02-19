Tuesday

Feb 19, 2019 at 10:18 AM


BOYS SUPER 10

Team Record

1. Maize (1) 19-0

2. Blue Valley Northwest (2) 17-2

3. Topeka High (4) 16-2

4. Washburn Rural (5) 16-1

5. Basehor-Linwood (6) 15-2

6. Wichita Southeast (7) 17-2

7. Andover Central (3) 16-2

8. Lawrence (NR) 15-3

9. Wichita Trinity (NR) 18-1

10. Miege (NR) 16-2

6A BOYS

Team Record

1. Blue Valley Northwest (1) 17-2

2. Topeka High (2) 16-2

3. Washburn Rural (3) 16-1

4. Wichita Southeast (4) 17-2

5. Lawrence (NR) 15-3

Others — Blue Valley North 11-7, Campus 13-4, Free State 12-6, Garden City 15-4, KC-Harmon 15-3, Olathe North 15-4, SM South 15-4.

5A BOYS

Team Record

1. Maize (1) 19-0

2. Basehor-Linwood (3) 15-2

3. Andover Central (2) 16-2

4. Bonner Springs (5) 16-2

5. Wichita Heights (4) 15-4

Others — Arkansas City 12-6, Carroll 14-5, Maize South 14-4, McPherson 13-5, Pittsburg 14-3, Salina Central 13-5.

4A BOYS

Team Record

1. Wichita Trinity (1) 18-1

2. Miege (2) 16-2

3. Andale (4) 15-2

4. Piper (3) 13-4

5. Abilene (5) 15-3

Others — Anderson County 12-5, Augusta 13-5, Chapman 16-3, Nickerson 13-6, Ottawa 11-7, Parsons 13-5.

3A BOYS

Team Record

1. Beloit (2) 18-1

2. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (3) 16-0

3. Santa Fe Trail (1) 16-1

4. Phillipsburg (4) 17-2

5. Girard (5) 14-2

Others — Baxter Springs 15-3, Belle Plaine 14-5, Cheney 15-4, Kingman 14-5, Nemaha Central 13-5, Perry-Lecompton 16-2, Riley County 12-5, Sabetha 14-5, Silver Lake 13-4.

2A BOYS

Team Record

1. Pratt-Skyline (1) 19-1

2. Stanton County (2) 17-2

3. Hoxie (3) 17-2

4. Inman (4) 17-2

5. Hutchinson Trinity (NR) 14-3

Others — Colgan 15-3, Ellis 14-5, McLouth 13-4, Mission Valley 14-4, Ness City 15-4, Northeast-Arma 16-4, Pleasanton 13-4, Sacred Heart 14-5, Yates Center 15-2.

1A BOYS

Team Record

1. Central Plains (1) 20-0

2. Hanover (2) 19-1

3. Osborne (3) 18-0

4. South Gray (4) 19-1

5. Northern Valley (5) 18-2

Others — Attica 16-4, Beloit-St. John’s 15-3, Berean Academy 17-3, Burlingame 16-2, Caldwell 18-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 18-2, Rural Vista 15-3, Sharon Springs 17-2, South Central 17-3, St. John 16-4, Sylvan-Lucas 13-4.

GIRLS SUPER 10

Team record

1. Derby (1) 18-0

2. Miege (2) 16-0

3. Blue Valley North (3) 16-2

4. Aquinas (4) 15-2

5. Liberal (5) 18-0

6. KC Piper (6) 16-0

7. Central Plains (7) 20-0

8. Washburn Rural (8) 16-2

9. McPherson (9) 17-1

10. Wichita Heights (10) 18-1

6A GIRLS

Team record

1. Derby (1) 18-0

2. Blue Valley North (2) 16-2

3. Liberal (3) 18-0

4. Washburn Rural (4) 16-2

5. Topeka High (5) 16-2

Others — Manhattan 13-5, Mill Valley 12-5, Olathe East 14-4, Olathe North 14-4, Olathe Northwest 12-6, Olathe South 14-4, SM Northwest 12-6, Wichita South 13-6.

5A GIRLS

Team record

1. Aquinas (1) 15-2

2. McPherson (2) 17-1

3. Wichita Heights (3) 18-1

4. Maize South (4) 18-0

5. Maize (5) 16-3

Others — Blue Valley Southwest 14-5, Carroll 13-6, DeSoto 13-4, Goddard 17-1, Hays 12-6, KC Schlagle 15-4, Seaman 11-6.

4A GIRLS

Team record

1. Miege (1) 16-0

2. KC Piper (2) 16-0

3. Baldwin (3) 15-1

4. Abilene (5) 16-2

5. Circle (4) 14-4

Others — Eudora 13-3, Labette County 15-3, Nickerson 16-3, Rose Hill 12-6, Ulysses 15-4, Wellington 13-5, Wichita Trinity 13-6.

3A GIRLS

Team record

1. Cheney (2) 17-2

2. Nemaha Central (1) 16-2

3. Hesston (3) 16-3

4. Haven (4) 16-3

5. Sabetha (5) 16-3

Others — Burlington 13-5, Clay Center 15-4, Eureka 16-3, Girard 12-4, Halstead 15-4, Jefferson West 15-3, Norton 17-2, Pleasant Ridge 16-2, Royal Valley 14-5, Russell 15-4, TMP-Marian 14-4, Wellsville 14-3.

2A GIRLS

Team record

1. Jefferson North (2) 16-2

2. Wabaunsee (3) 14-3

3. Garden Plain (1) 15-4

4. WaKeeney (5) 16-2

5. Sterling (NR) 15-4

Others — Colgan 15-3, Conway Springs 14-5, Inman 16-3, Jackson Heights 12-4, Meade 14-6, Stanton County 14-5, Syracuse 14-5, Valley Heights 17-4, West Elk 15-3.

1A GIRLS

Team record

1. Central Plains (1) 20-0

2. Olpe (2) 18-0

3. Rural Vista (3) 19-0

4. Frankfort (4) 19-1

5. Golden Plains (5) 20-0

Others — Argonia 18-1, Beloit-St. John’s 15-2, Chase County 16-2, Cunningham 18-2, Hanover 17-3, Hutch Central Christian 18-2, Otis-Bison 18-2, South Central 18-2, South Gray 16-4, Spearville 16-3, St. Paul 14-4, Thunder Ridge 16-2, Waverly 16-2, Weskan 17-3.