BOYS SUPER 10
Team Record
1. Maize (1) 19-0
2. Blue Valley Northwest (2) 17-2
3. Topeka High (4) 16-2
4. Washburn Rural (5) 16-1
5. Basehor-Linwood (6) 15-2
6. Wichita Southeast (7) 17-2
7. Andover Central (3) 16-2
8. Lawrence (NR) 15-3
9. Wichita Trinity (NR) 18-1
10. Miege (NR) 16-2
6A BOYS
Team Record
1. Blue Valley Northwest (1) 17-2
2. Topeka High (2) 16-2
3. Washburn Rural (3) 16-1
4. Wichita Southeast (4) 17-2
5. Lawrence (NR) 15-3
Others — Blue Valley North 11-7, Campus 13-4, Free State 12-6, Garden City 15-4, KC-Harmon 15-3, Olathe North 15-4, SM South 15-4.
5A BOYS
Team Record
1. Maize (1) 19-0
2. Basehor-Linwood (3) 15-2
3. Andover Central (2) 16-2
4. Bonner Springs (5) 16-2
5. Wichita Heights (4) 15-4
Others — Arkansas City 12-6, Carroll 14-5, Maize South 14-4, McPherson 13-5, Pittsburg 14-3, Salina Central 13-5.
4A BOYS
Team Record
1. Wichita Trinity (1) 18-1
2. Miege (2) 16-2
3. Andale (4) 15-2
4. Piper (3) 13-4
5. Abilene (5) 15-3
Others — Anderson County 12-5, Augusta 13-5, Chapman 16-3, Nickerson 13-6, Ottawa 11-7, Parsons 13-5.
3A BOYS
Team Record
1. Beloit (2) 18-1
2. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (3) 16-0
3. Santa Fe Trail (1) 16-1
4. Phillipsburg (4) 17-2
5. Girard (5) 14-2
Others — Baxter Springs 15-3, Belle Plaine 14-5, Cheney 15-4, Kingman 14-5, Nemaha Central 13-5, Perry-Lecompton 16-2, Riley County 12-5, Sabetha 14-5, Silver Lake 13-4.
2A BOYS
Team Record
1. Pratt-Skyline (1) 19-1
2. Stanton County (2) 17-2
3. Hoxie (3) 17-2
4. Inman (4) 17-2
5. Hutchinson Trinity (NR) 14-3
Others — Colgan 15-3, Ellis 14-5, McLouth 13-4, Mission Valley 14-4, Ness City 15-4, Northeast-Arma 16-4, Pleasanton 13-4, Sacred Heart 14-5, Yates Center 15-2.
1A BOYS
Team Record
1. Central Plains (1) 20-0
2. Hanover (2) 19-1
3. Osborne (3) 18-0
4. South Gray (4) 19-1
5. Northern Valley (5) 18-2
Others — Attica 16-4, Beloit-St. John’s 15-3, Berean Academy 17-3, Burlingame 16-2, Caldwell 18-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 18-2, Rural Vista 15-3, Sharon Springs 17-2, South Central 17-3, St. John 16-4, Sylvan-Lucas 13-4.
GIRLS SUPER 10
Team record
1. Derby (1) 18-0
2. Miege (2) 16-0
3. Blue Valley North (3) 16-2
4. Aquinas (4) 15-2
5. Liberal (5) 18-0
6. KC Piper (6) 16-0
7. Central Plains (7) 20-0
8. Washburn Rural (8) 16-2
9. McPherson (9) 17-1
10. Wichita Heights (10) 18-1
6A GIRLS
Team record
1. Derby (1) 18-0
2. Blue Valley North (2) 16-2
3. Liberal (3) 18-0
4. Washburn Rural (4) 16-2
5. Topeka High (5) 16-2
Others — Manhattan 13-5, Mill Valley 12-5, Olathe East 14-4, Olathe North 14-4, Olathe Northwest 12-6, Olathe South 14-4, SM Northwest 12-6, Wichita South 13-6.
5A GIRLS
Team record
1. Aquinas (1) 15-2
2. McPherson (2) 17-1
3. Wichita Heights (3) 18-1
4. Maize South (4) 18-0
5. Maize (5) 16-3
Others — Blue Valley Southwest 14-5, Carroll 13-6, DeSoto 13-4, Goddard 17-1, Hays 12-6, KC Schlagle 15-4, Seaman 11-6.
4A GIRLS
Team record
1. Miege (1) 16-0
2. KC Piper (2) 16-0
3. Baldwin (3) 15-1
4. Abilene (5) 16-2
5. Circle (4) 14-4
Others — Eudora 13-3, Labette County 15-3, Nickerson 16-3, Rose Hill 12-6, Ulysses 15-4, Wellington 13-5, Wichita Trinity 13-6.
3A GIRLS
Team record
1. Cheney (2) 17-2
2. Nemaha Central (1) 16-2
3. Hesston (3) 16-3
4. Haven (4) 16-3
5. Sabetha (5) 16-3
Others — Burlington 13-5, Clay Center 15-4, Eureka 16-3, Girard 12-4, Halstead 15-4, Jefferson West 15-3, Norton 17-2, Pleasant Ridge 16-2, Royal Valley 14-5, Russell 15-4, TMP-Marian 14-4, Wellsville 14-3.
2A GIRLS
Team record
1. Jefferson North (2) 16-2
2. Wabaunsee (3) 14-3
3. Garden Plain (1) 15-4
4. WaKeeney (5) 16-2
5. Sterling (NR) 15-4
Others — Colgan 15-3, Conway Springs 14-5, Inman 16-3, Jackson Heights 12-4, Meade 14-6, Stanton County 14-5, Syracuse 14-5, Valley Heights 17-4, West Elk 15-3.
1A GIRLS
Team record
1. Central Plains (1) 20-0
2. Olpe (2) 18-0
3. Rural Vista (3) 19-0
4. Frankfort (4) 19-1
5. Golden Plains (5) 20-0
Others — Argonia 18-1, Beloit-St. John’s 15-2, Chase County 16-2, Cunningham 18-2, Hanover 17-3, Hutch Central Christian 18-2, Otis-Bison 18-2, South Central 18-2, South Gray 16-4, Spearville 16-3, St. Paul 14-4, Thunder Ridge 16-2, Waverly 16-2, Weskan 17-3.