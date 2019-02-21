Washburn Rural’s performance in the 2018 Class 6A state wrestling tournament was both a heartbreaker and a confidence-builder for Damon Parker’s Junior Blues.

Rural was in contention throughout the tournament, producing three state champs en route to a second-place team finish by just 1.5 points to Olathe North.

With state champs Bishop Murray and Gavin Carter, along with third-place finisher Preston Williams, back to lead the Junior Blues, Parker is hopeful Rural can be in the hunt again Friday and Saturday at Park City's Hartman Arena.

“Last year certainly showed the kids that we’re right on the doorstep, that we can win this thing if we finish the year the way that we think we can," Parker said.

“We went into state last year with about the same number of kids that were ranked in the state as we have this year and then over-performed. We’ve kind of got a habit around here of peaking in late February, so we’re hoping that continues."

Washburn Rural is coming off a third-place team finish in last week’s loaded 6A regional at Garden City, with Murray (106 pounds) and Williams (195 pounds) winning titles and Carter (182) and Cole Wells (145) finishing second.

Murray, a sophomore, enters the 10 a.m. Friday first round with a perfect 35-0 record and will be looking for his second straight title.

“He’s about as confident as they come," Parker said. “They could throw the Incredible Hulk out there in a singlet and Bishop would grind on him.

“I’d never bet against him. I don’t care who’s out there, I’d never bet against Bishop. The kid’s just a winner."

Williams, a senior, is top-ranked in the state at 195 pounds and takes a 28-2 record to state after finishing third in the state meet the past two seasons.

“He’s dialed in," Parker said. “In 6A he’s undefeated and he did what we expect for us and just went out and won the matches we put in front of him.

“He had unquestionably the toughest regional bracket in either the east or the west region. All six ranked kids were in his bracket and he had to beat several of them along the way."

Carter, a junior, moved down the 182-pound division after winning the 195-pound title last season. At 23-6 this season, Carter finished second in both the Centennial League and regional tournaments, but Parker expects him to be a state contender again this weekend.

“Gavin had a good win against the Manhattan kid (Stephen White) that beat him at league and then he lost in the finals to another defending state champ (Derby's Triston Willis), and that’s OK," Parker said. “We’re going to do our due diligence in film study and Gavin will be prepared.

“If we’re fortunate enough to get back in the finals, Gavin, throughout his career, has had a great revenge match record. He’s taken some losses along the way and the second time he sees a kid he does very well."

Wells, a junior, was the surprise of the regional tournament for the Junior Blues, advancing to the finals and finishing second after wrestling at the junior varsity level for most of the season.

Now 9-5 on the season, Wells stepped in for Rural after Centennial League champ Austin Fager suffered a jaw injury in his final match at the league meet.

“(Wells) was the ninth seed and the first round he beats the eighth seed,’’ Parker said. “Second round he beats the No. 4 kid and then in the third round he upset the No. 1 seed and made the finals.

“It was pretty absurd for a kid that was wrestling JV two weeks ago to make the finals in that regional."

The Junior Blues qualified 13 wrestlers for state overall and Parker said Rural will need some surprises to put itself in a position to challenge for a championship.

“I sat down and worked through all the brackets and did the math and Derby’s the odds-on favorite, so if we’re going to have a shot we’ll have to have some of those kids who aren’t supposed to place, we’re going to have to one or two of them step up and bring home a medal," Parker said.

CLASS 5A

City schools qualified 23 wrestlers for the 5A state meet, which will also be held at Hartman Arena, led by Seaman with 11 qualifiers and Shawnee Heights with eight. Highland Park qualified three competitors and Topeka West one.

Highland Park senior Kenny Hartzell paced city competitors with a second-place finish at 170 pounds in last week's regional meet at Bonner Springs.

Hartzell (25-7) is a four-time state qualifier and will be looking for his first state medal.

Shawnee Heights was led by senior 113-pounder Freddy Maisberger IV (33-3) and senior 145-pounder Cade Wathke (34-3), who both finished third at regionals.

CLASS 4A

Sophomore Will DeVader of Hayden will be the lone city qualifier for the 4A state tournament, which will be held at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

DeVader, a 182-pounder, finished third in the Smoky Valley regional and will take a 22-4 record to state.

CITY QUALIFIERS

Class 6A

Topeka High — Caemen Blake, 170, jr., 20-13.

Washburn Rural — Bishop Murray, 106, so., 35-0; Caleb Douglas, 113, jr. 28-9; Bowan Murray, 120, so., 24-13; Gavin Collins, 126, jr., 19-9; Nick Vincent, 132, fr., 17-10; John Vincent, 138, jr., 20-13; Cole Wells, 145, jr. 9-5; Dalton Sparling, 152, sr., 14-7; Jake Brunton, 160, sr., Gavin Carter, 182, jr., 23-6; Preston Williams, 195, sr., 28-2; Caden Cress, 220, sr., 23-9; David Huckstep, 285, so., 33-9.

Class 5A

Highland Park — Javier Osorio, 113, jr., 24-13; Keegan Miller, 152, sr., 19-17; Kenny Hartzell, 170, sr., 25-7.

Seaman — Austin Lady, 106, jr., 21-18; Chandler Buessing, 113, so., 19-10; Kyle Adams, 120, so., 10-4; Cameron Smith, 126, jr., 22-18; Cadin Worcester, 145, so. 13-7; Baily Mereditch, 152, jr., 15-21; Dylan Williams, 160, jr., 22-8; Evan Scragg, 170, fr., 10-15; Blake Smith, 182, jr., 21-21; Ezra Shove, 220, jr., 14-21; Jared Kerr, 295, sr., 31-14.

Shawnee Heights — Brock Ferguson, 106, fr., 33-8; Freddy Maisberger IV, 113, sr., 33-3; Decker Stickelman, 120, so., 18-15; Caden Walker, 138, fr., 33-4; Cade Wathke, 145, sr., 34-3; Alex Walker, 160, sr., 27-7; Zack Gonzales, 170, jr., 11-8; Zyree White, 220, sr., 22-11.

Topeka West — Joe Randles, 160, jr., 23-6.

CLASS 4A

Hayden — Will DeVader, 182, so., 22-4.