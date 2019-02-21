Atwood-Rawlins

County Buffaloes

138 — Kendrick Woody, soph. (22-12)

Notes — Woody makes his first appearance at the state tourney for the Buffs. The sophomore finished second via 6-0 decision in the title match last week at the Trego regional, falling to Colby’s No. 4 ranked Kurt Schroeder.

Colby Eagles

106 — Tyler Voss, fresh. (36-7).

120 — Aiden Cook, fresh. (28-14).

138 — Kurt Schroeder, sr. (31-7).

152 — Cade Lanning, jr. (21-18).

182 — Kory Finley, sr., (35-11).

195 — Hagan Booi, soph. (36-6).

220 — Tucker Branum, sr. (21-4).

285 — Declan Ryan, soph. (30-13).

Notes — The Eagles, the No. 1 ranked team in 3-2-1A, dominated the Trego regional last week, scoring 168 points, compared to 122 for runner-up Plainville. In their first year at the 3-2-1A level a year ago, Colby claimed a seventh-place finish with 58.5 points. Four wrestlers for the Eagles are making a return trip while the rest are newcomers to the the 3-2-1A finale.

Finley finished fourth a season ago at 170 pounds after he suffered a championship semifinal defeat to Scott City’s Luke Hayes, the eventual champion. Finley is ranked No. 3 at 182 pounds.

Schroeder a year ago suffered a first-round loss at 138 pounds, then won just one match on the backside before being eliminated by a non-medalist.

Branum qualified as a junior and carries a No. 4 ranking into his final tourney with the Eagles. Branum last year in 3-2-1A won his first match before falling in the quarterfinals to Southeast of Saline’s Nick Davenport. Branum was then eliminated in his next match.

Booi also qualified a season ago, going 1-2 at 182 pounds.

Colby had three individual champions at last week’s regional in WaKeeney with Voss, a freshman, claiming the 106 pound crown. He is ranked No. 1 in the weight, despite having seven losses. Schroeder and Booi also grabbed regional gold.

Ellis Railroaders

113 — Sam Pyle, soph. (16-16).

145 — Mason Gottschalk, fresh. (19-14).

152 — Konnor Pfeifer, soph. (33-6).

Notes — Pyle and Pfeifer each made the state tourney as freshmen for the Railers. Pfeifer, the son of head coach Brandon Pfeifer, made his first tournament at 138 pounds a year ago, dropping his first match to Hoisington senior Tanner Cassity. Pfeifer then lost to eventual medalist Matt Weilert from Fredonia.

Pyle, who qualified at 106 a year ago, lost his first-round match to Smith Center’s Colton Shoemaker, but did win a match on the back side before suffering elimination.

Goodland Cowboys

106 — DJ Knox, fresh. (34-11).

113 — Brody Kaup, soph. (14-13).

195 — Dawson Holub, jr. (27-18).

Notes — A trio of newcomers will represent Goodland. Knox leads the way as the No. 5 ranked wrestler at 106 pounds. Knox finished third at the Trego regional after his loss to Colby’s No. 1 ranked Tyler Voss in the semifinals. Each of Goodland’s other two qualifiers were fourth in their respective classes in regional action.

Hill City Ringnecks

120 — Aidan Hockman, fresh. (17-17).

126 — Alec Segarra, sr. (33-4).

138 — Bryce Ashbaugh, sr. (27-11).

170 — Jayce Hamel, soph. (28-7).

Notes — Segarra is among the favorites to take home the crown at 126 pounds this week. A three-time qualifier, Segarra was 0-2 in the state field as a sophomore, then battled all the way to the championship match a year ago.

He suffered an 8-6 sudden-victory defeat at the hands of Eureka undefeated junior Kendall Beitz. It was just Segarra’s third loss of the year. This time around, the senior carries the top ranking at 126. Just behind him is the wrestler he beat at the WaKeeney regional, Oberlin’s Drew Juenemann.

Ashbaugh, a senior, is making his first trip to state for the Ringnecks, along Hamel and the freshman Hockman. All three claimed fourth-place finishes at the regional to qualify for the first time.

Hamel is ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds.

Hoxie Indians

120 — Drew Bell, fresh. (32-5).

132 — Dylan Weimer, jr. (32-6).

145 — Aidan Baalman, soph. (32-10).

160 — Dayton Porsch, sr. (37-1).

Notes — Porsch has the opportunity to join a rare list of wrestlers who claimed four state championships. He looks to become Hoxie’s second, and could join Matt Gilliand (2001-2004) in that feat. Porsch’s lone loss this season came in the Rocky Welton Invitational at Garden City, where he lost to Goddard’s Trevor Dopps, a 5A state qualifier. Porsch seemingly had little trouble winning 145 pounds a season ago pinning his way to his third title with no match lasting longer than 5:22.

Joining Porsch is returning state qualifier Dylan Weimer, who made it to Hays at 120 pounds as a sophomore, and took home a fifth-place medal with a technical fall in his final match.

Logan Trojans

160 — Matt Kirkendall, sr. (22-17).

Notes — Wrestling with Phillipsburg, Kirkendall finished fourth at the Beloit regional to earn the state qualification for the Trojans.

Norton Bluejays

106 — Darius Shields, fresh. (29-11).

126 — Camdyn Unterseher, jr., (27-8).

145 — Dylan Goss, sr. (15-18).

160 — Brandon Vacura, jr. (28-7).

170 — Cole Amlong, jr. (25-6).

195 — Judson Wiltfong, jr. (28-10).

220 — Hayden Wiltfong, sr. (28-2).

Notes — Norton won five consecutive 3-2-1A state championships from 2013 to 2017 before Scott City captured the crown a season ago in a “rebuilding year” for the Bluejays. Norton retooled this year with seven state qaulifiers and enters the field as the No. 6 ranked club. Of the Bluejays’ seven qualifiers, three competed in Hays a year ago — Unterseher, Amlong and Hayden Wiltfong.

Amlong, ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds, captured a fifth-place medal for the Bluejays as a junior, helping Norton to a sixth-place showing. Hayden Wiltfong, after suffering a quarterfinal loss to Marion’s Tyler Palic last season, came back to finish fourth. Of Norton’s qualifiers, the No. 2 ranked Wiltfong was the only to win a regional championship.

Oakley Plainsmen

132 — Eric Cain, soph. (25-13).

138 — Aidan Stephenson, jr. (25-8).

170 — Morgan Rains, sr. (29-5).

Notes — Rains is a three-time state qualifier for the Plainsmen. Rains got a tough draw a year ago with eventual champion Isaiah Luellen, Rossville, in the first round. Rains battled on the back side with two wins before falling to Hoisington’s Josh Ball via major decision.

Stephenson also is making a return trip. He went 0-2 as a 126-pound sophomore. Cain is making his first trip.

Oberlin-Decatur

Red Devils

106 — Reece Grafel, fresh. (25-5).

113 — Breckin Sauvage, fresh. (17-11).

126 — Drew Juenemann, sr. (26-9).

160 — Gavon Uehlin, soph. (17-6).

220 — Reegon Witt, sr. (36-6).

Notes — On paper at least, the Red Devils could be in for a good weekend. Four of Oberlin’s five qualifiers carry state rankings with Juenemann leading the way as the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 126 pounds. However, none of the Red Devils’ wrestlers were at the 3-2-1A finale a season ago. Juenemann and Witt, however, are returning state qualifiers as each made it as sophomores. Juenemann finished second at last week’s Trego regional, falling to No. 1 ranked Alex Segarra of Hill City.

He, Sauvage and Grafel all were second, while Uehlin and Witt were third.

Phillipsburg Panthers

120 — Aaron Lenker (21-6)

126 — Jacob Sisson (26-5).

132 — Austin Niblock (25-9).

170 — Jeremiah Minkler (20-15).

285 — Rylan Hays (20-13).

Notes — Sisson, the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 126, was a bit of a surprise a season ago to capture a title at 120 pounds. Sisson captured a gold medal in one of the most exciting matches of the finals, winning 3-2 on the ultimate tiebreaker and handing Fredonia’s Hunter Reddick his fourth loss. Sisson finished his sophomore campaign with a 35-9 mark. Lenker also qualified a season ago, and made it to the semifinals at 106 pounds before ending up in fourth place.

Plainville Cardinals

113 — Jesse Mackey, fresh. (17-14).

145 — Brandon Rohr, sr. (30-5).

152 — Ben Hansen, fresh. (27-11).

170 — Jordan Finnesy, jr. (34-2).

195 — Ryan Junkermeier, sr. (27-6).

Notes — Finnesy enters the field ranked No. 2 at 170 pounds, coming off a regional championship showing last week in WaKeeney. Finnesy battled all the way to the championship match last season at 160, only to fall to Rossville undefeated standout Isaiah Luellen — now at Fort Hays State University. Finnesy started the year ranked at 160 pounds, and bumped up to 170. This is Finnesy’s third trip to the 3-2-1A finale.

In his first trip to state a season ago, Junkermeier made it to the semifinal round at 195, but dropped a 12-3 decision to unbeaten state champion Josh Seabolt, Cimarron. Junkermeier then battled back to take fifth via forfeit in his final match. He enters the field ranked third at 195.

The other three Cardinals are first-time qualifiers.

Quinter Bulldogs

132 — Eli Reling, sr. (10-4).

Notes — Reling qualified for the state finale for the Bulldogs by virtue of a fourth-place finish at the Trego regional.

Smith Center Redmen

113 — Colton Shoemaker, jr. (31-4).

126 — Joe Stocker, sr. (18-15).

138 — Jaden Atwood, jr. (32-8).

152 — Jacob Conrad, jr. (25-17).

160 — Aaron Moss, jr. (25-15).

170 — Ethan Peterson, sr. (23-17).

182 — Brell Spiess, jr. (26-16).

Notes — Smith Center has been up-and-down in the rankings this season and with its seven qualifiers is ranked No. 9 entering the state finale, despite winning the Beloit 3-2-1A regional last week by 24 points. Shoemaker was the Redmen’s lone regional champion as he picked up a win by injury default against Stockton’s Markeis Spiller in the final match. Spiller was injured five seconds in, and could not continue. Shoemaker is ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds, while Atwood is ranked No. 2 at 138. He lost to top-ranked Tristan Hauck, Minneapolis, at last week’s regional.

Stocker, Atwood, Conrad and Spiess all qualified a season ago for the Redmen, who graduated four of last year’s 10 qualifiers.

St. Francis Indians

120 — Garin Cooper, soph. (28-5).

132 — Tiernan Poling, sr. (33-5).

182 — Shadyron Blanka, soph. (25-9).

Notes — After missing the field last season, Poling makes his return trip to Gross Memorial Coliseum. He qualified at 126 pounds as a sophomore. Poling was second last week in the Trego regional, falling via 3-0 decision to Hoxie’s No. 6 ranked Dylan Weimer.

Cooper was second at 120 in the regional and Blanka fourth at 182.

Stockton Tigers

113 — Markeis Spiller, soph. (9-8).

132 — Trenton Howell, jr. (14-16).

Notes — After a three-year hiatus, Stockton has qualifiers back in the state tournament. Spiller placed second in the 113-pound title match last week at the Beloit regional, while Howell was fourth at 132.

Sylvan-Lucas Mustangs

220 — Tra Barrientes, soph. (28-13).

Notes — Barrientes makes the return trip in his second season for the Mustangs. The sophomore qualified at 220 pounds a season ago, and entered state with a 9-12 record. He dropped back-to-back matches by pin. This time around, Barrientes enters with more matches to his name, He finished fourth at the Beloit regional.

WaKeeney-Trego

Golden Eagles

220 — Dillon Dunn, jr. (28-8).

285 — Parker Opat, jr. (33-8).

Notes — Dunn makes his second straight trip to the finale for the Golden Eagles. He qualified at 220 as a sophomore, and battled through the backside to capture a sixth-place medal. That came after a first-round loss to Marion’s Charlie Nordquist.

Opat makes his first trip for the Golden Eagles after placing second at 285 at his home regional last week. He fell victim to No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Hadley Panzer, Lakin, in the final match.