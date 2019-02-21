Thanks to a growth spurt, Alec Segarra won’t get another shot to win the 106-pound Class 3-2-1A title after finishing runnerup in the weight class last year.

But the Hill City standout has found a home at 126 pounds, and the results have been impressive.

Segarra sits atop the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings at 126 heading into the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this weekend at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“This summer I was actually wrestling 120, and it was actually getting hard to get to 120,” Segarra said. “I hit a growth spurt. I’ve grown quite a bit. I decided to go to 126. I’m planning on wrestling in college 126 so to get a good what these guys are going to be like at this weight.”

Segarra said it’s been a smooth transition to 126. He sports a 33-4 record and won a regional title by pinning Oberlin’s Drew Juenemann in the regional final at WaKeeney-Trego.

“I bumped up quite a few weight classes so I’m wrestling a little stronger guys,” Segarra said. “It’s been good competition. I think it’s prepared me pretty well for this point. Had a couple rough patches but we’re peaking where we need to.”

Segarra dropped a heartbreaker last year in the 106 finals, taking an 8-6 sudden-victory loss to Eureka’s Kendall Beitz.

“It kind of lit a fire in my heart. I’ve been really working hard all summer and the offseason for moments like this, so I know I’ll be ready for state” said Segarra, who earned his first state medal last year.

Segarra is followed by Juenemann at No. 2 in the 126-pound rankings. Silver Lake’s Kai Allen is third while Phillipsburg’s Jacob Sisson, last year’s 120-pound champion is fourth, while Remington’s Caleb Farmer rounds out the top five.

“I don’t really change the way I wrestle for anybody, but I know all my contenders pretty well and they’ll be pretty tough,” Segerra said. “But I’m not going to change the way I wrestle just because I’m going to be wrestling somebody tougher.

“I’m confident but I never overlook anybody.”