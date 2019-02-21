After going 1-2 at state as a freshman, Plainville’s Jordan Finnesy took a gigantic step forward as a sophomore, coming up just one win shy of a state championship in 2018.

In the midst of an outstanding junior campaign, Finnesy is looking to cap it off with a state title in this weekend’s Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“It definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth — just to end the year on that (loss) and how it went down,” Finnesy said of last year’s 12-4 finals loss to former Rossville two-time state champion Isaiah Luellen at 160. “It’s definitely some motivation going into this season and getting to where I need to be and knowing what I have to do and what’s in front of me.”

Finnesy bumped up to 170 pounds this year and ranks No. 2 in the class in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.

“I don’t really cut any weight, which is nice, so I can lift throughout the week and be strong,” Finnesy said. “I kind of have to watch it toward the end of the week but it’s nice not having to cut that weight and just being at full strength.”

It’s been a relatively smooth year for the multi-sport standout, who enters state 34-2 on the season.

“I kind of tweaked my knee (in the middle of the season) but it wasn’t really that big of deal it kind of healed itself with time,” Finnesy said. “It’s been pretty good throughout the year.”

He claimed a regional title at WaKeeney-Trego with an 11-7 win over Oakley’s Morgan Rains in the final.

“I think I’ve been opening up more and wrestling my match, every match,” Finnesy said. “I think I’ve done a really good job of just doing that every match; it doesn’t matter who I’m wrestling.”

Riley County’s Mikey Waggoner is ranked No. 1 at 170. Finnesy is followed by Rains, Norton’s Cole Amlong and Hill City’s Jayce Hamel in the rankings.

“Mentally, the way I look at it, is it doesn’t matter who I wrestle,” Finnesy said.

“I know I can beat anybody as long as I wrestle to my ability that I know I can. It’s more just about getting my mind ready for whoever I wrestle.”

Plainville is sending four others to state — freshman Jesse Mackey (17-14) at 113, senior Brandon Rohr (30-5) at 145, freshman Ben Hansen (27-11) at 152 and senior Ryan Junkermeier (27-7) at 195.