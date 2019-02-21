The No. 4 ranked Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team will at least share the 2018-19 MIAA championship.

Coupled with an 83-65 loss by Washburn University, the Tigers (24-1 overall, 15-1 MIAA) claimed a share of the league crown with a 70-48 win against University of Central Oklahoma (15-11, 6-10) on Thursday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak by the Tigers in Emond, and put the Tigers three games up with three games left in the MIAA schedule.

Lanie Page led the way Thursday with 20 points, firing up in the second half and finishing with four 3-pointers.

UCO had cut a double-digit lead to seven points early in the fourth quarter, but FHSU — the No. 1 ranked team in the region — closed the game on a 16-2 run to build its largest lead at the end of the game.

Kacey Kennett added 14 points for FHSU and Tatyana Legette notched 11.

The Tigers can wrap up the MIAA title outright with a victory Saturday against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., then return home for two games next week to end the regular season.

The MIAA championship is the second or FHSU.