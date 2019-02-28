The Dodge City Red Demons boys basketball team finished the season 2018-19 season with an overall record of 11-10 after losing to the Haysville-Campus Colts 75-46 Wednesday Night.

The Colts led by as many as 34 late in the game, and outscored the Red Demons 24-12 in the first quarter, 16-13 in the second and 27-12 in the third. The Red Demons outscored them 9-8 in the fourth, but by that point it was too late.

Junior John Johnson led the Red Demons with a team-high 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, closing out the season with a double-double.

Senior Noah Sowers finished his time in a Red Demon basketball uniform with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Adrain Mendoza finished with 5 points. Senior Rameses Vela had 4 points. Junior Beau Foster had 2, as did sophomore Matt Friess.

For Campus, Tyler Kahmann had a game-high 20 points. Shawn Warrior had 17, Sterling Chapman had 16 and Thomas King had 12.

Campus outrebounded Dodge City 39-36 but had twice as many second-chance points as Dodge City (22-11).

The Red Demons shot a combined 32 percent from the field, and just 10.5 percent on 2 of 19 shooting from 3-point territory. The Colts shot 47.8 percent from the field, and 32 percent from deep.



