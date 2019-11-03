November 03, 2019: SOAP #3622: Job 25; Mark 13-14 Scripture: Mark (NIV) 14:1 the chief priests and the teachers of the law were looking for some sly way to arrest Jesus and kill him. 2 “But not during the Feast,” they said, “or the people may riot.” [Jesus was arrested at night and taken to […]

November 03, 2019: SOAP #3622: Job 25; Mark 13-14

Scripture: Mark (NIV) 14:1 the chief priests and theteachers of the law were looking for some sly way to arrest Jesus andkill him. 2 “But not during the Feast,” they said, “or thepeople may riot.”

[Jesus was arrested at night and taken to the high priest.]

55 The chief priests and the whole Sanhedrin were looking for evidenceagainst Jesus so that they could put him to death, but they did not findany. 56 Many testified falsely against him, but their statementsdid not agree. 57 Then some stood up and gave this false testimonyagainst him: 58 “We heard him say, 'I will destroy this man-made templeand in three days will build another, not made by man.'” 59 Yet eventhen their testimony did not agree.

Observation: Myattention is drawn to the obvious similarities between the way Jesus wastreated 2000 years ago and the way US President Trump is being treated today. It would have been easy to find evidence ofthe good Jesus had done, but that is not what they wanted. God was obviously working through the mistreatmentof Jesus to bring about a sacrifice to provide forgiveness for sinful man. I believe God is obviously working, and willcontinue to work, through President Trump. Through closed hearings in thebasement of the capitol, the President's enemies are trying to find evidencethat will agree with their pre-set ideas of his guilt. They do not want to acknowledge the good hehas done. Politically, President Trumphas set himself to receive blessings from God. He has honored Israel by moving the USA embassy to Jerusalem. He hastaken a strong stand against the murder of unborn babies being formed in theimage of God.

Application: As Isee God deliver President Trump from his accusers, I can be encouraged that Godwill do the same for me. God can turnwhat is meant for bad to become things for God's glory and my good.

Prayer: HeavenlyFather, I pray that the whole world will witness your care for those who doyour will. I trust you. You are ever able to deliver me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!