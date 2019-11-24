November 25, 2019: SOAP #3644: Matthew 20-22 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 21:7 They brought the donkey and the colt, placed their cloaks on them, and Jesus sat on them. 8 A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. Observation: Surely no […]

November 25, 2019: SOAP #3644: Matthew 20-22

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 21:7 They brought the donkey andthe colt, placed their cloaks on them, and Jesus sat on them. 8 A very largecrowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the treesand spread them on the road.

Observation: Surelyno donkey had ever been treated so royally! People put their garments, their cloaks, their scarves on the donkey andthe colt. In addition, they also spreadclothing and tree branches on the road so the donkeys would not hurt their feetby walking on stones and a hard road surface!



Although it was nice for the donkeys, those of us who know the full story knowthat it was not for the benefit of the donkeys, but to honor the Rider!

Application: Many times, I have found myself in the placeof the donkey. People have blessed meand honored me, but it was all because of the One I carried in my heart. I havereaped many benefits from having Jesus as the LORD of my life. But even if I received no personal benefit,it is still worth having Jesus in my life!

Prayer: Jesus, it is an honor to have you in mylife. I want you to feel at home livingin me. May the people I meet todayrecognize your presence. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!