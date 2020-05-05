May 05, 2020: SOAP #3806: 2Samuel 10; 1Chronicles 20; Psalm 20; Matthew 22 King David had sent Joab and the entire army out to fight the Ammonites who had hired the Arameans to help them. When Job realized that he had an army before him and another army behind him, he took some of the […]

May 05, 2020: SOAP #3806: 2Samuel 10; 1Chronicles 20; Psalm 20; Matthew 22

King David had sent Joaband the entire army out to fight the Ammonites who had hired the Arameans tohelp them. When Job realized that he hadan army before him and another army behind him, he took some of the best troopswith him to fight the Arameans and put the rest of the army under the commandof his brother, Abishai, to fight the Ammonites. He gave his brother the instructions in theverses above.

Scripture: 2Samuel (NIV) 10:11 Joab said, “If theArameans are too strong for me, then you are to come to my rescue; but if theAmmonites are too strong for you, then I will come to rescue you. 12 Be strongand let us fight bravely for our people and the cities of our God. The LORDwill do what is good in his sight.”

Observation: Whenthose hired to help, the Arameans, fled before Joab, the Ammonites also fled beforeAbishai.

Application: There are times when the assignment haschanged. It appears much more difficultthan first expected. It seems greaterthan our ability or strength. We mayhave thought it was just the flu, but the test showed COVID-19. We thought if we could just cut back, butnow we are losing our business. We mayhave thought we were only behind one payment, but now they are repossessing ourcar. Joab's words to his brother are God'swords to us! BE STRONG! BRAVELYFIGHT THE BEST YOU ARE ABLE! SET A GOODEXAMPLE FOR YOUR CHILDREN OF HOW TO FACE TROUBLE. REMEMBER,THE LORD IS GOING TO WORK THIS OUT FOR OUR GOOD AND HIS GLORY!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I have committed my life toyou and your son Jesus, my Lord. You areultimately in control of my life. I trustyou with my past, my present and my future. You are going to do what is good in your sight. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!