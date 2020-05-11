May 11, 2020: SOAP #3812: 2Samuel 19, 20; Psalm 55; Matthew 28 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) [Judas to the chief priests] 26:28 ”What are you willing to give me if I hand him over to you?” So, they counted out for him thirty silver coins. [Later] 27:3 When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus […]

May 11, 2020: SOAP #3812: 2Samuel 19, 20; Psalm 55; Matthew 28

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) [Judas to the chief priests] 26:28 ”What are you willing to give me if I hand him over to you?” So, they counted out for him thirty silver coins. [Later] 27:3 When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty silver coins to the chief priests and the elders. 4 “I have sinned,” he said, “for I have betrayed innocent blood.” “What is that to us?” they replied. “That's your responsibility.” 5 So Judas threw the money into the temple and left. Then he went away and hanged himself. 6 The chief priests picked up the coins and said, “It is against the law to put this into the treasury, since it is blood money.” [After the resurrection] 28:12 When the chief priests had met with the elders and devised a plan, they gave the soldiers a large sum of money, 13 telling them, “You are to say, 'His disciples came during the night and stole him away while we were asleep.' 14 If this report gets to the governor, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble.” 15 So the soldiers took the money and did as they were instructed. And this story has been widely circulated among the Jews to this very day.

Observation: The 'high and holy' priest refused to return to the temple treasury the same money they had given to Judas for his betrayal of Jesus"it was 'blood money.' Then, after the resurrection, the same priests gave the soldiers' a large sum of money' to spread a lie that the disciples had stolen the body of Jesus while they were asleep!

Application: Money has great power for good or evil, depending on the motives in the heart of the one who possess it. The Bible mentions some women who traveled with Jesus and the disciples; they helped finance ministry out of their wealth. In the verses above money that had been given to God by temple worshippers was used by the priest to bring on the death of Jesus.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I want the money you place in my hand to further your kingdom. May it be a cause of joy to you. When I die, may the money I have given to you far exceed the money remaining in my bank accounts. Amen

Pastor Leon

