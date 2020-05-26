May 26, 2020: SOAP #3827: Proverbs 1-3; Romans 7 (rework from 5/26/2012) Scripture: Romans 7:6 But now, by dying to what once bound us, we have been released from the law so that we serve in the new way of the Spirit, and not in the old way of the written code. Observation: In the […]

May 26, 2020: SOAP #3827: Proverbs 1-3; Romans 7

(rework from 5/26/2012)

Scripture: Romans 7:6 But now, by dying to what once bound us, we have been released from the law so that we serve in the new way of the Spirit, and not in the old way of the written code.

Observation: In the Old Testament days, the way to serve God, was to work to keep the Law. Our goal is still to serve God, but now we serve Him by allowing the Holy Spirit to direct our lives. Instead of focusing on a list of things that we should not do, we focus on hearing what the Spirit would have us do moment by moment. He lives inside New Testament Christians.





Application: Relying on memory of the law has been changed to relying on the Presence of the Holy Spirit. The emphasis on remembering has been changed to an emphasis on hearing. Sharpening reading skills now also includes sharpening listening skills. The emphasis on remembering what I had heard now includes paying attention to what I am hearing. Once I relied on what He said, now I rely on what He is saying!



The 'new way of the Spirit' is a 24 hour a day, 7 days a week relationship with God. He is as close to me as my heart and often inserts His thoughts among my thoughts, giving me needed direction to make good decisions.

Prayer: Lord, you knew I needed help to please you, so you sent your Holy Spirit to live inside me! I am glad to know you will be walking and talking with me all day. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!