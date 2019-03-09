HALSTEAD - Gerald Lee Redinger, 82, passed away on March 5, 2019, at his home in Halstead, Kansas. He was born on December 25, 1936, to Pearl and Walter Redinger. He was a 1954 graduate of Halstead High School.

HALSTEAD - Gerald Lee Redinger, 82, passed away on March 5, 2019, at his home in Halstead, Kansas. He was born on December 25, 1936, to Pearl and Walter Redinger. He was a 1954 graduate of Halstead High School.

He married Darlene Nickel on June 3, 1956, and they were married for almost 63 years prior to his death.

Gerald was best known for Redinger and Son Harvesting where they traveled from Texas to Montana doing custom harvesting.

He is survived by: his wife, Darlene; children: Vincent and Brenda Redinger and Sheryl and Gary Redinger.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16th at Grace Community Church in Newton. There will not be a public visitation and a private family burial will take place at a later date.

