Protection -- Luke Lewis Gean, 6, died March 15, 2019. Born October 15, 2012, son of Blaze Gean and April Sawyers. Funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Friday, South Central Middle School Gymnasium, Protection, KS. Memorials to Luke Gean Scholarship Fund or Ronald McDonald House in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Luke Gean

