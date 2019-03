ELKHART - Shirley A. Davis, age 84, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Liberal, Kansas. Visitation is 2"8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Garnand Funeral Home, Elkhart. Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Church of Christ, Elkhart. Interment will follow at Elkhart Cemetery. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Shirley A. Davis

ELKHART - Shirley A. Davis, age 84, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Liberal, Kansas. Visitation is 2"8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Garnand Funeral Home, Elkhart. Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Church of Christ, Elkhart. Interment will follow at Elkhart Cemetery. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.