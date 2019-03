GREENSBURG - Gloria Susan Taaffe died February 1, 2019. Born July 3, 1959, to Carl Sr., and 'Dora' (Espinosa) Weese. A cancer nurse. Survivors: son, John-Michael Taaffe; brother, Carl Weese, Jr., relatives, friends. Memorial graveside 11 a.m., March 23, 2019, Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorials to Lone Star Dog Ranch Rescue, c/o Fleener Funeral Home, Box 41, Greensburg, 67054.

