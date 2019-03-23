MOUNDRIDGE - Leroy O. Koehn, 90, passed away peacefully at Moundridge Manor of Moundridge, Kansas on March 22, 2019.

He was born on February 17, 1929, in Greensburg, Kansas to Ben C. and Katie (Nichols) Koehn. Leroy was a member of Gospel Mennonite Church. He was a laborer for many years at Hesston Corporation in Hesston, Kansas.

On May 15, 1949, he married Fern L. Wedel at Galva, KS. She passed away April 26, 2002.

He is survived by: his sons, Marlin (Doris) Koehn of Galva, Kansas, Stephen (Karen) Koehn of Surprise, Arizona; daughters, Lucinda (Dale) Becker of Moundridge, Kansas, Nancy (Rodney) Koehn of Galva, Kansas; brothers, Norman (Verbie) Koehn, Dale (Dorothy) Koehn and Ernie (Twila) Koehn all of Moundridge, Kansas; sister, Elizabeth (Walter) Koehn of Okolona, Mississippi; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant brothers, Ernest & Wallace, brothers, Jacob and Obed; sisters, Della and Roberta.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Gospel Mennonite Church, Moundridge. Visitation and viewing will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Gospel Mennonite Church. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moundridge Manor, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS. 67107.



