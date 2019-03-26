Sprague, Wash. - Marlene Shepherd Askren, born in Lima, Ohio on November 12, 1938, died peacefully in her home on Monday March 11, 2019. She was the daughter of Enos and Estella Shepherd.

She is survived by: her husband of 61 years, Virgil; her five children Virgil IH (Judy), Mark (Esther), Cynthia (Ken) Riley, Jeanette (John) Case, Eric (Kimberly); 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Madeline (Carlyle) Kilmore, James (Peggy) Shepherd and David (Carol) Shepherd.

Her unwavering faith in God and the love of her family and friends carried her through the last few months until she went to be with her Lord.

Marlene graduated from Shawnee High School and married Virgil shortly after his enlistment in the US. Navy. She also served her country as a dedicated military wife and gave her all for her family while her husband was on deployments. The whole family was active in their church and Marlene often led youth activities and directed choir performances as well as hosting church gatherings in their home.

The family expresses their love and appreciation for the support of their church family at Sprague Community Church and the dedicated caring from Assured Hospice.

Services will be Friday April 5 at 11 a.m. at Sprague Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sprague Community Church Mission Fund.