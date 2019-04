Garden City, KS -- Annabelle Sturdevant,90, died, Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Annabelle Sturdevant

Funeral service, Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:30 AM, Satanta First Baptist Church.

Graveside service, Friday, April 12, 2 PM at Valley View Cemetery, Garden City.

Robson Funeral Home, Satanta is in charge of arrangements.