Sonia Jean (McClanhan) Morris, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family April 20, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of William Allen and Margaret Lucille McClanahan, she was born June 19, 1942, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She retired from service at Saylor Cleaners after 15 years.

Sonia Jean Morris

Sonia Jean (McClanhan) Morris, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family April 20, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of William Allen and Margaret Lucille McClanahan, she was born June 19, 1942, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She retired from service at Saylor Cleaners after 15 years.

Survivors include: one daughter, Cora L. Baxter of Hutchinson, Kansas; one son, Dennis LeRoy Baxter of Newton, Kansas; two sisters, Myrna Cole and Betty (Joe) Minor, both of Hutchinson, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; two daughters; one son; one granddaughter and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 518 E. 43rd Street, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to donors choice and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

