ROLLA - Randy Bane, age, 71, of Rolla, Kansas died May 21, 2019, at Morton County Senior Living Community, Elkhart, Kansas. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home, Elkhart, Kansas.

Randy Bane

ROLLA - Randy Bane, age, 71, of Rolla, Kansas died May 21, 2019, at Morton County Senior Living Community, Elkhart, Kansas. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home, Elkhart, Kansas.