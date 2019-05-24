ULYSSES - Andres Ramirez, 49, died May 22, 2019. Vigil and rosary service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and funeral mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Andres Ramirez

ULYSSES - Andres Ramirez, 49, died May 22, 2019. Vigil and rosary service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and funeral mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.