KINSLEY - Rachel Diane Schroth, 55, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Medicalodges in Kinsley. She was born September 23, 1963, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Marlene (Leith) Fulls.

She worked as a cook for the Edwards County Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren. On December 8, 1984, she married David Schroth in Kinsley. They later divorced. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1998.

Survivors include: her mother, Marlene Ryder and husband Charles Ryder (Chuck), Offerle; her daughter, Sarah McDow and husband Thomas, Kinsley; her son, Tanner Schroth and significant other, Heather Keller, Kinsley; two sisters, Rebecca Wilson and husband Don, Offerle and Desra Roy and husband Roger, Stockton; five brothers, Dallas Fulls and wife Marion, Offerle, Chance Fulls and wife Anna, Offerle, Heath Fulls and wife Daniela, Lewis, Jason Cornelius and significant other, Cyndi, Wichita and Andy West and wife Tammy, Dodge City; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Hensley, Madison Hensley, Ryan Hensley, and Anna Keller. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Fulls, infant sister, TallyAnn Fulls, brother, Bill Fulls, her maternal grandparents, William and Helen Leith, and her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Phoebe Fulls.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Offerle United Methodist Church, Offerle with Pastor Avery Rutledge officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorials to Medicalodges of Kinsley in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

