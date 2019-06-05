BUCKLIN - Denise (Hopkins) Koechner, 57, died May 15, 2019. Memorial Service June 8 at 10 a.m., Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Book signing June 7, 10-5 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. No public visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials, Ashland First Church Of God, c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Dodge City, Kansas, 67801.

Denise Koechner

