OSAWATOMIE - Charles William Crum of Osawatomie, KS died June 7, 2019, at his home. Services were held on Tuesday June 11, 2019, all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial: Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorial: Good Shepherds Hospice. Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.

