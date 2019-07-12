ELLINWOOD - Sandra A. Dixon, 74, passed away at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, KS on July 9th, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 12th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Burial will follow at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery in Ellinwood, KS.

Sandra A. Dixon

ELLINWOOD - Sandra A. Dixon, 74, passed away at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, KS on July 9th, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 12th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Burial will follow at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery in Ellinwood, KS.