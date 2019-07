HAVILAND - Services for Marjorie Townsend will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Haviland Friends Church. Memorials may be made to Barclay College, in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, Kansas 67124.

