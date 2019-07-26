MEDICINE LODGE - Roger Glenn VanRanken, 57. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church in Medicine Lodge with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa. Visitation with family will be Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lanman Funeral Home in Kiowa. Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Roger Glenn VanRanken

MEDICINE LODGE - Roger Glenn VanRanken, 57. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church in Medicine Lodge with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa. Visitation with family will be Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lanman Funeral Home in Kiowa. Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.