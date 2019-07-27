Dorothy Ann Wayland, 78, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away July 25, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

