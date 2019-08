Linda Mann, 60, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

