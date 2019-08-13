NEWTON - Peggy Jeanne Hendrickson, 85, formerly of Hutchinson, died August 7, 2019. Born March 10, 1934, in Hutchinson, to Eddy and Leota (Housh) Brace. Survivors: children, Michael Scott (Cathy), Tracy Hirst (Ronald), Lee Ann Butt (Wally); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Jim. Private family service was held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Peggy J. Hendrickson

